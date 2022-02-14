ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Named NBA All-Star Replacement

SportsGrid
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named a replacement for this weekend’s NBA All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio. Allen replaces injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden, who’s dealing with tightness in his...

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Cavs’ biggest mistake at 2022 NBA Trade Deadline

After failing to reach the playoffs for the first three seasons without LeBron James in the fold, expectations were still low for the Cleveland Cavaliers entering their 2021-22 campaign. Sneaking into the play-in tournament seemed like their ceiling. The doubters have been shut up in significant fashion, as the Cavaliers are currently third in the Eastern Conference with a 35-22 record despite key injuries to Collin Sexton, Ricky Rubio and Lauri Markkanen.
NBA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

James Harden (hamstring) out through All-Star Game; Jarrett Allen in

It will be at least another week-and-a-half before James Harden makes his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Sixers announced Monday that Harden will continue to sit with his hamstring injury through the break, including missing the All-Star Game at Cleveland on Sunday. According to NBA commissioner Adam Silver, Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will take Harden's All-Star Game spot on Team LeBron.
NBA
wqkt.com

Cavs Allen named an all star reserve

The NBA announced today that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. This marks the first NBA All-Star selection for Allen, who will join Cavaliers guard Darius Garland as a reserve on Team LeBron, and is the 10th time in franchise history that at least two Cavs players have been selected for the event (1972, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018). The 71st NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers. The matchup between Team Durant and Team LeBron will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States and reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 59 languages.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland.com

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver explains decision to choose Jarrett Allen as NBA All-Star: ‘He deserves to be recognized’

ATLANTA -- Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen had to wait his turn. He watched as Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid were named All-Star starters, unsurprisingly making up the Eastern Conference frontcourt. Then the reserves were announced -- a bittersweet night for Allen and the Cleveland Cavaliers, with teammate Darius Garland receiving his first All-Star selection as Allen got snubbed in favor of Jayson Tatum, Jimmy Butler and Khris Middleton.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Game Day Information

Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavs are near the top of the Eastern Conference and the Hawks are fighting for the post-season. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
NBA
NESN

Jarrett Allen (Not Jaylen Brown) To Replace James Harden As NBA All-Star

Jaylen Brown had Boston Celtics teammates campaigning that he should be the player to replace James Harden at the NBA All-Star Game, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that wouldn’t be the case Monday. Silver, who choses the injury replacements if a player can’t attend the NBA All-Star Game,...
NBA
NBA

Cavs at Hawks | Rocket Mortgage Game Preview

In their last game before the All-Star break, the Cavs journey to Georgia take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Cavs and Hawks have split the season series so far at 1-1 a piece. On Saturday, Joel Embiid's 40-point triple-double combined with the Cavs slow start proved too much for the Cavs to battle against as they fell to the Sixers 103-93. Cleveland's All-Star guard Darius Garland notched a team high 27 points, shooting 11-for-23 from the field.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Darius Garland
Person
Jarrett Allen
southernillinoisnow.com

Nets end slide….Cavs’ replaces Harden as All-Star

UNDATED (AP) — The Brooklyn Nets’ 11-game losing streak is over, thanks in part to one of their newcomers. Seth Curry scored 23 points in his Nets debut, a 109-85 rout of the Kings. Curry was one of five Nets who finished in double figures. Bruce Brown set season-highs with 19 points, six assists, and five steals. LaMarcus Aldridge finished with 19 points, Cam Thomas added 14 off the bench and Andre Drummond contributed 11 in his first game for Brooklyn.
NBA
FanSided

Cavs Top 3: Caris LeVert impersonates Waldo and goes missing in 3rd game

Caris LeVert and the Cleveland Cavaliers fail to mount comeback. Caris LeVert has already gone missing in just his third game for the Cleveland Cavaliers. His high-volume shooting came back to bite the Cavs in the butt against the Philadelphia 76ers, who behind Joel Embiid’s monster game, handled the Cavs. While Cleveland was able to make some attempts throughout the night to get back into the game, they were unable to actually do so.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fred VanVleet Calls Out Goran Dragic After Trade To San Antonio: "The Other Guy Was Sitting At Home."

Goran Dragic has been primed for a buyout since this season began for the Toronto Raptors. The Slovenian came over in the sign-and-trade that sent Kyle Lowry to the Miami Heat but seemingly had no interest in actually playing for the Raptors. Now, the situation may have been clear from the beginning but it doesn't seem to have pleased his teammates on the Raptors.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba All Star#Nba Championship#The Athletic#Cavs#Texas Longhorn#Eastern Conference#The Miami Heat#Hawks#Fanduel Sportsbook
SportsGrid

Newly Acquired Seth Curry, Andre Drummond Set to Make Nets Debut Monday

Help is on the way, Brooklyn Nets fans. Four days after the Nets sent shockwaves through the NBA, sending James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, and picks, Curry and Drummond appear set to make their Nets debut on Monday. Adam Zagoria tweeted that...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Big Lead

Nick Wright Finally Has the Evidence Needed to Convince People LeBron James Can Score

LeBron James scored 26 points on Friday night and in the process passed Kareem Abdul-Jabaar for the most combined regular season and playoff points in NBA history. If LeBron chooses, he will pass Kareem on the all-time regular season points list in a couple seasons. It's a lot of scoring from one of the best players ever and FS1's Nick Wright wanted to take the opportunity to let everyone know what's really going on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kristaps Porzingis Opens Up On Partnership With Luka Doncic: "Not What Everybody Expected, Not What I Expected, But That’s What It Is In This League Sometimes."

Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic were the former star partnership for the Dallas Mavericks. The duo failed to achieve much in the postseason during their time together, not winning a single playoff series. When speaking to Chase Hughes of NBC Sports, Kristaps Porzingis opened up on being teammates with Luka...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy