Cleveland Cavaliers Center Jarrett Allen Named NBA All-Star Replacement

The NBA announced today that Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. This marks the first NBA All-Star selection for Allen, who will join Cavaliers guard Darius Garland as a reserve on Team LeBron, and is the 10th time in franchise history that at least two Cavs players have been selected for the event (1972, 1989, 1992, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2015, 2017, 2018). The 71st NBA All-Star Game will be played on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, home of the Cavaliers. The matchup between Team Durant and Team LeBron will air live at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and ESPN Radio in the United States and reach fans in 215 countries and territories in 59 languages.

NBA ・ 11 HOURS AGO