Residents on streets slated to be milled and paved this year in Palatine will have the option to split with the village the cost of replacing their driveway's curb and apron. Until this year, the 50/50 curb and apron replacement program was available to residents on streets that are part of the village's annual street resurfacing program. That's the road program awarded to construction companies via a formal bidding process.

PALATINE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO