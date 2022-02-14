LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firmed on strong beef demand

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 14 to 17 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea grain export flows. * Moscow-based agriculture consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 3.6 million tonnes to 84.8 million tonnes, citing favorable weather. * Top global wheat importer Egypt is investing 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) on projects aimed at increasing its storage of supply commodities, the supply ministry said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 18-1/2 cents at $8.10 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last down 15-1/4 cents at $9.50-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn seen lower, following declines in crude oil and wheat on easing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a major global corn supplier. Uncertainty about the size of South American crops continues to underpin the market. * CBOT March corn stayed inside of Monday's trading range in early moves, pausing after a life-of-contract high set last week. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 11 cents at $6.44-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 14 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on technical selling after life-of-contract highs last week, and as wheat, corn and crude oil decline in early moves. Worries about South American crop production continue to underpin the market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 101,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico, including 53,500 tonnes for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021, and the rest for 2022/23 delivery. * Ahead of the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly soy crush report due later on Tuesday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the trade group to report a January crush of 186.677 million bushels. The figure is above NOPA's record high of 186.438 million bushels processed in December. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 18-1/2 cents at $15.51-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO