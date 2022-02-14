ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle firmed on strong beef demand

Agriculture Online
 21 hours ago

CHICAGO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures firmed on Monday, supported by strong beef demand and slaughter, analysts said. "The next few months – late March, early April, slaughter-ready cattle are a little tighter," said Austin Schroeder, commodity analyst at Brugler Marketing. "That might help to lend...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

USDA attache report pegs Brazil 2021/22 soy crop at 134.5 million T

Feb 14 (Reuters) - The following are selected highlights from a report issued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) post in Brasilia. The report, dated Feb. 9, was released online on Monday:. "Post lowered its 2021/22 forecast for soybean planted area further, to 39.8 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rebound on S.American supply worries; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures bounced back on Tuesday with prices rising for two in three sessions on worries about dry weather conditions reducing yields in South America. Wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but LatAm supply woes limit losses

SINGAPORE, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures dipped on Tuesday, although concerns over arid South American weather conditions limited losses, while wheat lost ground and corn ticked lower. "Feed grain prices still have other important issues to worry about and support prices," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Wheat down 14-17 cents, corn down 6-11 cents, soy down 14-19 cents

CHICAGO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Tuesday. WHEAT - Down 14 to 17 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower as Moscow's announcement that some of its troops were returning to base after drills tempered investor fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine that could disrupt Black Sea grain export flows. * Moscow-based agriculture consultancy Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's 2022 wheat crop by 3.6 million tonnes to 84.8 million tonnes, citing favorable weather. * Top global wheat importer Egypt is investing 50 billion Egyptian pounds ($3.2 billion) on projects aimed at increasing its storage of supply commodities, the supply ministry said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat last traded down 16-3/4 cents at $7.82-1/2 per bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat was last down 18-1/2 cents at $8.10 a bushel and MGEX March spring wheat was last down 15-1/4 cents at $9.50-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 6 to 11 cents per bushel * Corn seen lower, following declines in crude oil and wheat on easing fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, a major global corn supplier. Uncertainty about the size of South American crops continues to underpin the market. * CBOT March corn stayed inside of Monday's trading range in early moves, pausing after a life-of-contract high set last week. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 11 cents at $6.44-3/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 14 to 19 cents per bushel * Soybeans seen lower on technical selling after life-of-contract highs last week, and as wheat, corn and crude oil decline in early moves. Worries about South American crop production continue to underpin the market. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed private sales of 101,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico, including 53,500 tonnes for delivery in the 2021/22 marketing year that began Sept. 1, 2021, and the rest for 2022/23 delivery. * Ahead of the National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly soy crush report due later on Tuesday, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expected the trade group to report a January crush of 186.677 million bushels. The figure is above NOPA's record high of 186.438 million bushels processed in December. * CBOT March soybeans last traded down 18-1/2 cents at $15.51-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains on South American supply concerns

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Monday with prices underpinned by concerns over dry weather curbing production in key South American suppliers. Wheat jumped 1.5% while corn gained more ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade...
AGRICULTURE
FOXBusiness

Farmers feel the squeeze of inflation

Inflation is growing on the farm. American farmers are paying significantly higher prices for their weed-killing chemicals, crop seeds, fertilizer, equipment repairs and seasonal labor, eroding some of 2021’s windfall from rising crop prices. Higher farm costs could help push up grocery bills further in 2022, analysts say, following a year in which global food prices rose to decade highs.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

Beef Demand Firm in First-Quarter 2018

Weekly average prices for fed steers in the 5-area marketing region fell from a mid-February price of $129.93 per hundredweight (cwt) to $120.96/cwt to close out the first quarter. During this time, beef demand appears to have remained firm based on both higher to-date beef production and higher year-over-year wholesale prices. Strong wholesale prices and lower fed steer prices have supported packer margins at a time when they should be seasonally declining. With the pending increase in fed cattle slaughter, steer prices are expected to trend even lower in the second quarter to $114.00-$118.00/cwt. The price forecast for fed steers was also lowered to $106.00-$114.00/cwt in the third quarter and to $108.00-$118.00/cwt in the fourth quarter.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle retreat on pre-weekend profit-taking

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures weakened on Friday as the market retreated from contract highs hit this week. Profit-taking weighed on futures prices, though the market remains supported by strong demand for cattle from meatpackers, traders said. Packers like Tyson Foods and JBS USA...
CHICAGO, IL
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Midday: Cattle Contracts Trend Lower

The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts are trending lower into Friday afternoon while the lean hog complex sets out to gain whatever it can ahead of the afternoon’s closing bell. The live cattle and feeder cattle contracts aren’t too overly confident about pushing prices higher ahead of the...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

NOPA January U.S. soybean crush seen at a record 186.677 million bushels -survey

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean processors likely crushed a record volume of soybeans for a second straight month in January, encouraged by good soy product demand and strong margins, according to analysts polled ahead of a monthly National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) report due on Tuesday. NOPA members,...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soy, corn end lower in volatile sell-off from multi-month highs

CHICAGO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures closed lower on Thursday after a wild session, retreating after a run-up to multi-month highs as a wave of profit taking and farmer selling overshadowed support from shrinking estimates of South American crops due to drought, analysts said. Chicago Board...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans rise on South American crop woes in volatile session

CHICAGO, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures rose on Friday on diminishing harvest estimates in South America, though trading was volatile a day after prices reached a nine-month high, analysts said. Corn futures also rose on support from falling forecasts for production in Argentina and Brazil,...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Surging beef prices hard to stomach for US shoppers

Her shopping cart is overflowing with food, but there is no trace of steak. Prices for a quality cut of beef can cost up to $24.99 a pound (21.85 euros for 453 grams) while a butcher shop in the swanky Georgetown neighborhood charges $13 more for the same steak. 
WASHINGTON, DC
Agriculture Online

Soybeans at 9-month high on South America crop worries

PARIS/SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures extended a rally on Thursday to a nine-month high as a sharp cut to Brazil’s official harvest forecast fanned concerns about weather damage to South American crops. Corn reached its highest since June as traders also assessed the risk of dry...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Cover crops get premium treatment again

For the second year in a row, farmers who plant cover crops are eligible for a premium benefit of $5 an acre on most crop insurance policies, said the USDA’s Risk Management Agency on Thursday. Producers received $59.5 million in premium subsidies on 12.2 million acres of cover crops last year.
AGRICULTURE
upr.org

Border blockades in Canada hinders U.S. cattle and beef shipments

The U.S is the largest destination for Canada’s live cattle and beef exports. According to the Canadian Cattlemen’s Association, Canada exports these agricultural goods to 62 countries but is reliant on the U.S. for 72 percent of them. Canada is facing blockades and protests regarding COVID-19 restrictions at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans climb to eight-month top, wheat eases after rally

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures rose for a second session on Thursday, climbing to their highest since June on concerns over yield losses in drought-hit growing areas of South America. Wheat slid for the first time in five sessions, while corn edged higher. "The market is still...
AGRICULTURE

