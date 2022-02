There isn't a soul in Lubbock who hasn't had this awkward moment in their life. Let's set the scene: You've ordered take-out food. Rather than using DoorDash or Uber Eats, you're picking it up yourself. As you pay for your meal with a debit or credit card, you glance down and see the blank space on the slip where you must enter a gratuity. Yes, a tip. You're the one picking up your own food, but a twinge of guilt strikes you even though (other then cook the food) the restaurant staff really hasn't done anything to deserve a tip.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO