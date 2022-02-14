Natalie Harrison (PRNewsfoto/LRES Corporation)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Press

Slatt Capital New Logo (PRNewsfoto/Slatt Capital)

Bridger Fund Officially Open to Investment and Loan Origination. WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridger Fund, a newly formed venture between Doug Watson and Slatt Capital is officially open for both investments and loan origination. The fund will be comprised of a diversified pool of loans collateralized by commercial and other types of investment real estate primarily in California.
REAL ESTATE
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Lee Hecht Harrison)

LHH and EdCast Form Global Partnership to Provide World-Class Personalized Learning and Development Programs. NEW YORK and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LHH, the integrated HR solutions provider and global business unit of The Adecco Group, and EdCast, the leading AI-powered talent experience and knowledge cloud platform, announced a strategic partnership that will give LHH and EdCast clients access to cutting-edge, customized leadership training and development programs. A SaaS-based platform that leverages AI and machine learning, EdCast enables individual learning journeys to meet leaders where they are in their careers and delivers customized content based on personal needs.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Press

Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP. (PRNewsFoto/Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP)

Fidelity Accused of "Lackadaisical" Vetting of Investors Wanting to Trade in Complex, Risky Investments. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- William Galvin, head of the Massachusetts Securities Division, has filed an administrative complaint against Fidelity Brokerage Services. The firm has been accused of not making a good enough attempt to vet investors' applications before allowing them to engage in options and margin trading. This led to financial losses for investors.
ECONOMY
The Press

Walker & Dunlop Arranges $34 Million Construction Loan for Los Angeles-Area Industrial Warehouse

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it structured $34,100,000 in construction financing for the development of a 315,320 square foot, 36-foot clear, Class A industrial building situated on approximately 14 acres in Chino, California. Located in the Inland Empire, whose industrial market remains one of the most sought-after warehouse and distribution areas in the United States, the property is well positioned to benefit from the region's low vacancy and attractive rental rates.
CONSTRUCTION
geekwire.com

ExtraHop names new CEO in planned transition following private equity acquisition

Seattle-based cybersecurity company ExtraHop named a new CEO, Patrick Dennis, an experienced technology and cybersecurity executive who lives in the Denver area, and announced the retirement of its previous CEO, Arif Kareem, after more than five years leading the company. The announcement Tuesday morning comes six months after private equity...
SEATTLE, WA
The Press

MemVerge Logo (PRNewsfoto/MemVerge)

MemVerge Names Sean Milner Vice President of Sales. MILPITAS, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemVerge™, the pioneers of Big Memory software, today announced that experienced executive Sean Milner has joined the company as Vice President of Sales. As part of the growing MemVerge leadership team, Milner brings a proven track record of building high-performance sales, pre-sales, and customer success teams and innovative prospecting strategies that accelerate emerging technology adoption and complex sales cycles.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
The Press

Award-winning culinary thought leader, Chef Denise Portillo launches a real-time staffing solution for the hospitality industry

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saveur Integrative Solutions-SIS is a human resource consulting firm for the hospitality and foodservice industries. The need for a healthier working environment is at the forefront of any hospitality customer service-oriented business. Chef Denise Portillo was inspired to create a platform that aided in the hospitality field to create a thriving atmosphere from hiring staff to team building. Like a seed planted and nurtured, patience, time, and passion are the perfect recipe for a successful business from source to creation on your plate. Requirements for a better workplace in the cordial company have prompted go for this leap to add to this industry for a prime reason. The gateway has two classifications, candidate registration and employer registration.
ECONOMY
The Press

Camino Financial Appoints Seasoned Wall Street Strategist as Chief Financial Officer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camino Financial, the first AI-powered community development financial institution that expands access to credit for underserved entrepreneurs in the U.S., today announced the appointment of Michael Chamberlayne as Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Reporting directly to Camino Financial Chief Executive Officer Sean Salas, Chamberlayne will oversee financial reporting, accounting, tax, treasury, financial planning and analysis, as well as investor relations.
BUSINESS
The Press

Zomes Creates a New and Versatile ADU That's Built to Last- Beautiful, hand-crafted domes offer an innovative solution for homeowners

PETALUMA, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With its hand-crafted dome, California based Zomes is helping consumers find innovative independent dwelling unit solutions that optimize economic and personal lifestyle benefits. Americans innovate. And innovation is happening now in alternative home design. Consumers are turning to new modern design concepts to...
HOME & GARDEN
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc.)

Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. Recovers $3.5 million for Santa Clara County Client. SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joshua B. Poulsen of Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, Inc. recovers $3.5 million for client Lucas Kramer during litigation.
LAW
The Press

(PRNewsfoto/Office Evolution)

Office Evolution's Flexible Workspaces Help Connect San Francisco Businesses. SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With more San Francisco Bay Area-based companies looking for new ways to maintain productivity, innovation, and connection during the pandemic, Office Evolution has the perfect solution. As the largest provider of locally owned and operated flexible workspaces across the U.S., the brand is continuing to address this demand and helping small businesses and entrepreneurs in the San Francisco Bay Area by offering safe, coworking spaces close to home.
ECONOMY
The Press

Muirwood Private Wealth Expands Team to Provide Multi-Generational Focus

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Muirwood Private Wealth, an independent wealth management firm and a partner in the Sanctuary Wealth network, is expanding its advisor team with the addition of Trevor Christiansen as Wealth Management Associate. Trevor is formerly Senior Associate, Accounting and CFO Advisory at Frank, Rimerman + Co.
BUSINESS
The Press

Payment Logistics Logo

Window World® Streamlines Payment Operations with PayLink® by Payment Logistics®. SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Payment Logistics, LLC, a La Jolla, CA based leader in embedded payments technology, announces the commercial launch of the PayLink advanced mobile commerce integration with Window World's WW360 CRM system. Window World, Inc., headquartered in North Wilkesboro, NC, is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchised locations nationwide. The WW360 CRM system was custom built by Window World to provide a comprehensive mobile platform for franchisees to handle all aspects of their business while on the go.
SOFTWARE
The Press

RYFF AND MVAULT ENABLES VIRTUAL PRODUCT PLACEMENT FOR 20,000 TITLES

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brand dollars have always been important to production financing, but traditional product placement leaves a large swath of content creators behind. That's the impetus for a new partnership between technology vendor Ryff and content distributor MVault, which will make possible AI-powered digital product placement in MVault's catalog of over 20,000 films and TV series.
BUSINESS
The Press

LeadersUp Brand Logo

ISSA RAE, NASDAQ AND AIRBNB TEAM UP TO DONATE $100,000 TO LEADERSUP. LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Airbnb named LeadersUp as a recipient to receive a $100,000 donation together with Nasdaq to help local organizations with visions in line with Nasdaq's ambitions to advance inclusive growth and prosperity and to empower underrepresented communities in their efforts to generate wealth. Other organizations to receive a portion of the donation include Central Neighborhood Health Foundation, which seeks to minimize disparities in health care access; and Brotherhood Crusade, a grassroots organization working towards improving quality of life for under-represented communities.
CHARITIES
The Press

Cetera Bolsters Business Development Team with Several Key Hires

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that it has bolstered its business development team with several key hires. The team expansion follows record results in 2021, when Cetera's business development efforts attracted $10 billion through organic recruiting and more than $37 billion from an acquisition of certain assets from Voya Financial Advisors. The expansion rounds out Cetera's business development team, which is comprised of 25 individuals supporting 10 territories across the U.S.
BUSINESS
