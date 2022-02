Lubbock, Texas and Satan, on paper, don't seem to mix too well. Many can remember a time in the early 2000s when Lubbock actually had more churches per capita than any city in the United States. This isn't much the case anymore, but there's still quite a few of them. So it's safe to say Christianity is pretty important to a lot of Lubbockites. To me, though, that makes the idea of churches dedicated to Satanism even funnier.

