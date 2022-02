People are trying to make crypto into another Wall Street. The brand positioning is completely wrong. The influencers in the crypto space are telling people they can make money in crypto. They are appealing to people's greed. And yes, a jolt of that is needed and focusing on that might produce some wins in the short term. But there is a severe loss in the long term. People should focus on building on what already exists, not trying to dig another foundation. If the average person can't tell the difference, it is dead on arrival. We need the crypto bear market to test how an alternative financial institution is built.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO