We have the definition of money all wrong. Instead of just a medium of exchange, it is a promise to help your tribe, city and nation succeed. History shows that human relationships are what drive the evolution of money, and Cardano represents the best next step. It has succeed in embedding that promise in its token through proof of stake and is enabling a sense of shared identity and community without a central authority. The true value then of any crypto currency is in its ability for its users to extend prosperity and freedom to the most people possible. Cardano is best positioned to do that because of its leadership in decentralization and efficient scalability.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO