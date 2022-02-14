ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Sooners Host No. 20 Longhorns Tuesday

oklahoma Sooner
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN – Oklahoma (14-11, 4-8 Big 12) hosts No. 20 Texas (18-7, 7-5 Big 12) for the second game of the Red River Rivalry Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Lloyd Noble Center. OU last played Saturday, Feb. 12 at No. 8 Kansas and dropped a battle against the Jayhawks, 71-69. Jordan Goldwire...

soonersports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
utrockets.com

First-Place Toledo to Host Kent State at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday

TOLEDO, Ohio - The Toledo men's basketball team (20-5, 12-2 MAC) looks to avenge one of its two Mid-American Conference defeats this season when it hosts a red-hot Kent State squad (15-9, 10-4 MAC) on Tuesday, Feb. 15 in Savage Arena. Tipoff time is set for 6:00 p.m. for the contest that will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
TOLEDO, OH
texastech.com

PREVIEW: No. 11 Tech, No. 7 Baylor ready for rematch

LUBBOCK, Texas – No. 11 Texas Tech is set to play a pair of nationally ranked Big 12 opponents this week, beginning with No. 7 Baylor at 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the United Supermarkets Arena before travelling to take on No. 20 Texas on Saturday in Austin. Tech won the first game in both series this season and comes into its matchup against the reigning national champion Bears with a 15-0 home record, having won 18 in a row at home dating back to last season and with a 2-2 record against top-10 opponents this season.
LUBBOCK, TX
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners End Historic Run as ITA Runner-Up

MADISON, Wis. — The No. 8 Oklahoma women's tennis team finished out a historic run at the ITA National Indoor Championship as the runner-up, falling to No. 2 North Carolina, 4-2. "While this was a huge weekend for this program, it was not a surprise to our team," said head coach Audra Cohen. "We know our team has the tennis level and energy to take down the top teams. We will reflect on things we can do to improve and get back to work. There is a lot more to come from these Sooners."
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
City
Kansas, OK
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: 5 takeaways from Sooners' 80-78 overtime loss to No. 20 Texas

Oklahoma (14-12, 4-9 Big 12) fell to No. 20 Texas (19-7, 8-5) 80-78 in overtime in Norman on Tuesday night. Senior guard Elijah Harkless knocked down two clutch free throws with 6.7 seconds remaining, cutting Texas’ lead to 79-78. Texas guard Marcus Carr made one free throw and missed the other, setting up a potential game-winning heave by Harkless at the buzzer that didn’t fall.
NORMAN, OK
goairforcefalcons.com

Falcons host Broncos at Clune on Tuesday

Air Force Falcons (13-11, 7-6) vs. Boise State Broncos (8-16, 4-9) Tuesday, February 15, 2022. Twitter: Follow @AF_WBB prior, during, and following the game for updates. -Current Department of Defense and Air Force Academy policies require all individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask when indoors in all Academy facilities, including the press box, Blue and Silver Club, suites, elevators and restrooms. All individuals who have not been fully vaccinated must also wear masks outdoors at all times while on the installation. Fans who are fully vaccinated and are not required to wear a mask when outdoors. Anyone with a COVID-19 diagnosis within the previous 10 days, or any symptoms suggestive of possible COVID-19, or a recent close contact with an individual known to be positive for COVID-19 should not come to the stadium. These policies will be constantly evaluated and any changes will be communicated.
FOOTBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Carr
Person
Fran Fraschilla
Person
Shaka Smart
siusalukis.com

Men's Basketball hosts Bradley in Blackout Cancer game on Tuesday

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois hosts Bradley on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Banterra Center in the program's annual Blackout Cancer game. The Blackout Cancer game, sponsored by Southern Illinois Healthcare, raises money for the Coach Kill Cancer Fund and SIH Cancer Institute Expansion. The Salukis will wear special black jerseys with names on the back that were selected by winning jersey bidders. The 10-year total of money raised by the charitable event is $400,844, and the funds have assisted 17,000 local families to date.
NBA
Scarlet Nation

Sooners drop OT heartbreaker

Moral victories simply don’t exist when you’re in February and doing everything you can to secure yourself a spot in the NCAA tournament. No doubt that Oklahoma has been involved in three fantastic games in the last seven days, but the Sooners are 1-2 in that stretch. The latest being a gut-wrenching 80-78 overtime loss against visiting No. 20 Texas on Tuesday evening at Lloyd Noble Center.
COLLEGE SPORTS
kgns.tv

Fate falls short for Lady Longhorns

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The lady Longhorns couldn’t make the clean sweep for Laredo schools on Tuesday night. United was down in the fourth quarter, trying to make one final push. Jesslyn Jalomo was able to sink the shot to help the cause but a couple of possessions later,...
LAREDO, TX
Yardbarker

Watch: Texas HC Chris Beard confronts Oklahoma fan who taunted him

Chris Beard had to listen to ruthless taunts from Texas Tech fans when he returned Lubbock last month, and the Texas coach was clearly in no mood for the same after his team’s win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. As Beard was leaving the court following the Longhorns’ 80-78...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Longhorns#Espn2#Texas Tech#College Football#Sooners Host No#The Red River Rivalry#Ou#Jayhawks#The Lloyd Noble Center#Ktbz 1430 Am#Varsity Radio App#Scouting#Baylor#Ut
247Sports

Texas basketball tops Oklahoma in overtime media reaction

When Texas and Oklahoma meet, the result is often something fun to watch. And Timmy Allen's tip-in of a Marcus Carr miss with 14.8 seconds left to go in overtime helped Texas complete its season sweep of the Sooners with a hard-fought 80-78 victory. Neither team led by more than...
TEXAS STATE
austinnews.net

No. 20 Texas, Oklahoma look to rebound in key Big 12 matchup

No. 20 Texas and Oklahoma will look to get back in the win column when they square off on Tuesday in Norman, Okla., to finish off their Big 12 Conference regular-season series. Both the Longhorns and Sooners come into the key league game off road defeats, but the way they...
NORMAN, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
NewsBreak
NCAA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
blackchronicle.com

Sooners Lose to Texas in Overtime

The Oklahoma men’s basketball team had a cold shooting night from the perimeter and after a late rally to force overtime, lost to 20th-ranked Texas 80-78 on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center in Norman. OU was just 5-for-23 from three-point range for the game, and Ethan Chargois...
NORMAN, OK
Burnt Orange Nation

No. 20 Texas looks to rebound against Sooners

The No. 20 Texas Longhorns (18-7, 7-5) and Chris Beard look to sweep their season series against the Oklahoma Sooners (14-11, 4-8) in Norman on Tuesday evening. Texas is coming off of their worst performance this season, a 17-point loss against the No. 10 Baylor Bears. “I think from where...
NORMAN, OK
frogsowar.com

Iowa State 54, TCU 51: Frogs Fall Below .500 in Big 12 Play

TCU scored just two points in the final four minutes of Tuesday night’s game, falling at home to Iowa State 54-51. The loss dropped TCU to 16-7 on the season and 5-6 in Big 12 play. Eddie Lampkin led the way for TCU with 16 points and nine rebounds,...
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy