SALT LAKE CITY — The pause on rapid COVID-19 tests conducted by the Utah Department of Health could turn out to be permanent. "I don't think there's a guarantee for anything. I think we need to figure out what we can do. Right now, it's actually very hard to get the antigen tests," state epidemiologist Dr. Leisha Nolen said Monday, the day after a temporary halt on rapid antigen testing was announced at state-run sites due to questionable results.

UTAH STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO