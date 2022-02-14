Watch Now: Leopard cats released into wild after rescue, and more of today's top videos

Olly and his handler Karen decided to participate in Crufts – one of the biggest dog shows in the world, but things did not go as planned for the energetic Jack Russell terrier. Olly was taking the obstacles off one by one to the amusement of the audience. Even Karen had hardly tried to guide the pooch, all her efforts were in vain as Olly’s goal apparently was to fail the obstacles rather than go through them.
(CBS4)– Big game animals are shedding their antlers this time of year, but it’s not okay to pick them up even if you find them lying around in the woods. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind everyone in Colorado that the practice is prohibited.
(credit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife)
The ban is to protect animals from using extra energy from human disturbances.
On April 30, the ban is lifted.
A litter of kittens were found behind a warehouse along with a cat. One of them was very clingy to her mom. Cailey Seymour, the founder of Dorset Rescue Kittens (in Ontario, Canada), was informed about a street cat and her litter of five by a fellow animal rescuer. The...
Luke the dog is still looking for love after getting stood up at his Valentine's Day party. According to a release from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home, the animal rescue center's shelter at Brands Hatch in Kent, England, is caring for a dog who has been unlucky in love. Luke...
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Britain were summoned to a resident's garden to free a fox that got its head stuck in a watering can. The RSPCA said rescuer Natalie Read was dispatched to a garden in Braiswick, England, when a member of the public spotted the female fox struggling to free its head from the opening at the top of a watering can.
The Puppy Bowl isn't all about baby dogs. During Puppy Bowl XVIII, senior dogs will get a special shout-out, and PEOPLE has an exclusive peek at the adorable moment, which features an older dog named Sharkey. In the Senior Spotlight clip, viewers are introduced to Lee Asher, an animal lover...
So you’ve just brought home your new Abyssinian cat and are looking for the perfect name. With so many great names to choose from, it can be tough to pick just one. Never fear – this guide is here to help. From classics to unique options, we’ve got a name for every Abyssinian cat lover out there.
If you are looking for a fabulous toy that is designed to be interactive with your cat your going to want to check this one out. Angel is so obsessed and hooked on the Critter Collectors by RompiCatz that she has been trying to get this toy off a shelf all by herself! This is an interactive toy for a human to play with the kitty, so keep your toy tucked safely away in a drawer or closet until you are ready to play with your cat again!
Many of us own cats (or do they own us?) that have no papers and came from shelters, rescues, friends or family. In fact, according to the Cat Fanciers’ Association, which says it has “a deep love and respect for all cats,” 95% of the cat population is comprised of non-pedigreed “companion cats.”
