Man found dead after Hall County house fire

Kennesaw police are looking for an Uber driver they say followed another driver and fired shots into the ground following an argument earlier this month. Police were called to the area of Pine Drive and Woodland Drive on Feb. 3 and spoke with a man who said he had been in an argument with an Uber driver, later identified as Kenneth Nichols. The man told police he nearly struck Nichols’ car when the driver turned in front of him at a stop sign, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

KENNESAW, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO