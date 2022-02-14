ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Man found dead after Hall County house fire

By Caroline Silva
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 22 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A man was found dead Monday morning after a blaze engulfed a Hall County home, authorities said. When crews arrived on Meadow Drive in Oakwood about 6:30 a.m., heavy fire...

www.ajc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPDATE: Coweta deputies open fire on I-85 to stop stolen tractor-trailer, sheriff says

Several northbound lanes of I-85 in Coweta County were blocked Tuesday afternoon following an officer-involved shooting involving a stolen tractor-trailer, according to investigators. Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said he has called the GBI to investigate the case, which began with deputies chasing a stolen tractor-trailer that was being electronically...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Man shot multiple times, killed at Clayton County apartment complex

A man was found dead Monday night after being shot multiple times at a Clayton County apartment complex. Clayton police responded to the Pinebrooke Apartments in the 1500 block of Fairway Pointe Drive south of Riverdale shortly after 7 p.m. They found the victim with several gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS, according to police.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hall County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Hall County, GA
City
Oakwood, GA
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Hall County, GA
Accidents
Oakwood, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cops: Uber driver wanted in Kennesaw road-rage incident

Kennesaw police are looking for an Uber driver they say followed another driver and fired shots into the ground following an argument earlier this month. Police were called to the area of Pine Drive and Woodland Drive on Feb. 3 and spoke with a man who said he had been in an argument with an Uber driver, later identified as Kenneth Nichols. The man told police he nearly struck Nichols’ car when the driver turned in front of him at a stop sign, according to an incident report obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
KENNESAW, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#House Fire#Firefighters#Breaking News
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
58K+
Followers
45K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy