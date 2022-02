An FDA advisory panel has voted against the approval of a lung cancer immunotherapy drug developed and tested in China, The New York Times reported Feb. 10. 1. The drug in question is sintilimab, which goes by the brand name Tyvyt. It is a checkpoint inhibitor immunotherapy intended for use in combination with chemotherapy for patients with metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer. It was developed by Eli Lilly and its Chinese partner Innovent Biologics.

HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO