Video Games

Funny Apex Legends glitch makes Crypto’s finisher break and it’s not PG

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA really strange Apex Legends Season 12 bug has given Crypto a new, unexpected finisher and Respawn Entertainment might want to look into patching it out of the game. The latest major update of the popular battle royale title made a number of intentional changes, of that there is no doubt....

GamesRadar+

Battlefield 2042's low population has effectively turned one player into the host of an entire region

One Battlefield 2042 player has become the de facto host of the entire South African region due to its low population. That's according to a report from Reddit user Vandeiedakaf, a PC player who claims that the game's South African pool is so small, and connections to bigger servers are so thin, that local Portal options are "the only way to get a game" in the region.
VIDEO GAMES
Creative Bloq

Mysterious GTA 6 image drives gamers wild

The last few months have been quite the rollercoaster for Grand Theft Auto fans. Back in October, Rockstar games totally botched the release of the GTA remastered trilogy, with bugs and glitches galore. But in much better news, the long-awaited GTA 6 was finally confirmed last week, with the studio announcing that the sequel is well underway.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Rockstar Confirms GTA 6, Xbox Series X and PS5 GTA 5 Launch Revealed

To say that Grand Theft Auto is a cultural phenomenon may be the best way to describe the immensity of the franchise Rockstar Games has on its hands. And today, via a community update, Rockstar finally confirmed what many gamers have been anticipating for a long time: that Grand Theft Auto 6 is indeed in "active development." According to Rockstar, development on the game is "well underway." It may be hard to imagine, but it's been eight years since the previous entry's initial release.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone Season Two Introduces Armored Warfare

Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software today revealed Season Two details for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. Season Two for both games kicks-off February 14 across all platforms, bringing with it a slew of new content. Vanguard can pre-load the update on February 10 at 9am PT. Meanwhile, the update for Warzone is available on February 14. The season will focus on armored warfare, though that won’t hit Vanguard multiplayer until later in the season.
VIDEO GAMES
#Apex Legends#Glitches#Respawn Entertainment#Crafting Metals
Gamespot

Next Xbox Game Pass Titles Seemingly Leaked Early, See Them Here

As is becoming tradition, the next wave of Xbox Game Pass titles have leaked ahead of an official announcement from Microsoft. Forum member Billbill-Kun of Dealabs, who previously leaked the PlayStation Plus and Xbox Game Pass lineups, is back to reveal the next wave of Game Pass titles. VGC first spotted the leak and rounded up the highlights.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

How Nebula V ammo works in Call of Duty: Warzone

Since becoming intertwined with Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone has featured several ammo types such as Incendiary and the almighty Hollow Point rounds. Now, with the inclusion of Season Two, the game features another kind of ammo, known as Nebula V, that emits a very familiar gas. As much of an oddity, players won’t be able to equip it to loadouts. Here’s where to find this powerful new attachment and how to see succees with it.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Mirage mains are losing it over Mad Maggie’s Apex Legends ability

Mad Maggie is kicking Apex Legends’ door down in Season 12 and Mirage mains are losing composure after seeing her full kit in action for the first time. The Apex formula is a familiar one by now: with each new season comes a brand spanking new Legend to match. In the game’s 12th season, Defiance, that role is being filled by Margaret Kōhere, a.k.a. Mad Maggie.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Apex Legends Shatter Caps rework will actually make it useful in Season 12

One of Apex Legends least popular hop-ups, the Shatter Caps, is getting a much-needed rework in Season 12 – one that might actually encourage you to pick it up. Used with the 30-30 Repeated and the Bocek bow, the Shatter Caps hop-up was introduced in Season 10 to try to make these precision weapons more viable at close range.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Battlefield 2042 Update Is Bad News for Those Still Playing

A new Battlefield 2042 update from EA is bad news for those still playing, as it suggests EA and Dice don't have much of consequence in the pipeline for the PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The update comes in a rather indirect fashion and came during EA's recent financial call. EA didn't have much to say positive about the latest Battlefield game, which has struggled both critically and commercially thanks to a rough launch defined by many bugs, performance issues, and missing features. So, what's the update? Well, according to EA, Battlefield will be less than five percent of their net bookings in the coming financial year. This is a small amount, and not good news for Battlefield fans hoping to see the game rebound in any significant way.
FIFA
mmobomb.com

EA Reports "Largest Quarter In Our Company's History," Thanks In Large Part To Apex Legends

Stop us if you've heard this before, but a game company is reporting its best quarter ever. This time it's Electronic Arts, whose FY2022 Q3 (October-December 2021) was a "record quarter" and the year as a whole is seeing "record growth and performance," according to CEO Andrew Wilson, while CFO Blake Jorgensen called it "the largest quarter in our company's history," in their prepared remarks during the quarterly investors' conference call.
NFL
dotesports.com

Respawn to nerf Caustic, buff Crypto in Apex’s season 12

Apex Legends’ next season, Defiance, is set to release on Feb. 8. With it comes a multitude of balance changes to shake up how players tackle the updates to Olympus and the new Control limited-time mode. While only a few significant pieces shifted this time around, Crypto was the...
VIDEO GAMES

