Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Day Thread

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is out for Monday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Sunday's initial injury report, but he was downgraded to doubtful on Monday afternoon. The Bucks play again on Tuesday and then once more on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break, so they are hopefully just managing Antetokounmpo's reps on the front end of a back-to-back in the beginning of a busy week. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should see more playmaking opportunities on Monday, while Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora are also in line for larger roles. Nwora will likely replace Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup.

NBA ・ 23 HOURS AGO