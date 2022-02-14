ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Milwaukee Bucks Game Day Thread

By L. Hostetler
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Portland Trail Blazers take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the first game of a short road trip ahead of the NBA All-Star break. The Blazers are coming off of two wins at home, while the Bucks lost their previous game to the...

Portland Tribune

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
numberfire.com

Serge Ibaka starting for Bucks versus Blazers Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks listed Serge Ibaka as a starter for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Ibaka will make his first start with the Bucks Monday while Giannis Antetokuonmpo deals with an ankle injury. Ibaka has a $4,300 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 22.7 fantasy points, with...
ESPN

Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers (23-34, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (35-22, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo is second in the league scoring 29.0 points per game. The Bucks have gone 19-9 in home...
Blazer's Edge

Observations from the Blazers’ Improbable Win Over the Bucks

The Portland Trail Blazers beat the defending NBA Champion Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night, an upset win on Milwaukee’s home floor. The Bucks played without Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Portland still wasn’t expected to come up with a win, let alone a convincing one. And yet they did, pushing their current winning streak to three games... no small feat after trading away half of their rotation at last week’s NBA Trade Deadline.
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) ruled out Monday for Bucks versus Trail Blazers

Milwaukee Bucks small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (ankle) is out for Monday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo was listed as probable on Sunday's initial injury report, but he was downgraded to doubtful on Monday afternoon. The Bucks play again on Tuesday and then once more on Thursday before heading into the All-Star break, so they are hopefully just managing Antetokounmpo's reps on the front end of a back-to-back in the beginning of a busy week. Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday should see more playmaking opportunities on Monday, while Bobby Portis and Jordan Nwora are also in line for larger roles. Nwora will likely replace Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup.
FanSided

Upside-down Portland Trail Blazers can’t even tank properly

The Portland Trail Blazers seemingly threw in the towel with two major trades last week, but the team has responded with wins over the Lakers and Knicks. The Portland Trail Blazers appeared headed for a spring heavy on player evaluation and light on wins after trading away three opening night starters for a collection of expiring contracts, draft picks, and young players ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
theScore

Trail Blazers erase 23-point deficit to stun Knicks

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Anfernee Simons had 30 points and eight assists, and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 23-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the New York Knicks 112-103 on Saturday. Newly acquired guard Josh Hart, one of several players new to Portland’s roster after a flurry of trades...
Blazer's Edge

Jacked Ramsays Post Game: Blazers vs Bucks

Call an ambulance...but not for the Trail Blazers!. The Portland Trail Blazers, er baby Blazers, er the new look Blazers... whatever you want to call them went into Milwaukee and handed the Bucks a big ol’ loss - 122-107. The first win for the Blazers in Milwaukee since 2013!
Blazer's Edge

High-Flying Blazers Soar Past Bucks in Another Upset

The Portland Trail Blazers knew they would face the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday night without MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo. The all-world superstar was held out of the game with ankle pain. That was fine, though, since Milwaukee still featured Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and plenty of championship experience. The Blazers sported a rag-tag band of trade acquisition pick-ups, gathered into a team the same way colonists gathered around the Galactica after the Cylons destroyed their home worlds. Maybe there was something there, but the odds were long.
KGW

Why Joe Ingles is key to Trail Blazers offseason | Locked on Blazers podcast

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday came back from down 23 to beat the New York Knicks at the Moda Center. Josh Hart had 23 points in his Blazers debut, Anfernee Simons added 30 points, Jusuf Nurkic snatched 20 rebounds and Justise Winslow made a handful of crucial winning plays. The tank was off for another afternoon, but the game was legitimately fun and it gave a nice view of how Hart and Winslow can be helpful parts of the next iteration of the Blazers.
NBA
Reuters

Anfernee Simons leads Blazers past Bucks for 3rd straight win

Anfernee Simons scored at least 30 points for the second straight game as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the host Milwaukee Bucks 122-107 on Monday night to extend their winning streak to three games. Simons poured in 31 points on 12-of-24 shooting to hand the Bucks just their second loss...
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Say Hello to Josh Hart with Victory over Knicks

The Portland Trail Blazers looked like they were going to lose convincingly to Julius Randle and the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon. The announcers believed it. The crowd believed it. Heck, the Knicks believed it. With some justification too, being up 23 in the third period. But the Blazers had other ideas. Anfernee Simons and a cast of trade-deadline pick-ups lifted Portland out of the dumps and sent them shooting to a 112-103 victory.
NBA
