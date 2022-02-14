ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olympics-Biathlon-Men’s relay moved back amid cold concerns

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Tuesday’s 4 x 7.5 km biathlon relay has been rescheduled and will now take place two and a half hours earlier due...

WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
China
Sportsnet.ca

Canadian snowboarders Parrot, McMorris, Sharpe advance to Olympic big air final

Coming off a controversial finish and interview that eventually led to an apology, Canadian snowboarders Max Parrot and Mark McMorris performed quite nicely in their return to Olympic competition on Monday. Parrot, who won the gold medal in slopestyle, finished first in qualifying for the Beijing big air competition, while...
The Associated Press

Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet win Olympic gold in pursuit races

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — The howling wind blew snow across the Olympic biathlon range and sent bullets veering off target, forcing most athletes to take multiple penalty laps. Unsurprisingly, the gold medalists were the sharpest shooters. Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway missed only one of her standing targets to...
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Team GB beat Denmark in men’s curling as Kaillie Humphries races in monobob

Day nine of the Olympic Games is well underway with upto seven medals up for grabs. Eve Muirhead and Team GB would be looking to retain the momentum they gained after a stunning and crucial victory over the USA in the women’s curling round-robin phase, as they face Denmark.Expectations are high from the men’s team which will face China and then regroup to compete against Denmark in curling. They are currently placed among the top four teams competing to secure a place in the semi-finals.Meanwhile, another sport made its debut at the Games, as the first two runs in women’s monobob were held, making bobsleigh a gender-balanced discipline with two men’s and two women’s events. All eyes were on Kaillie Humphries who would be looking to win her first medal for Team USA along with Elana Meyers Taylor. Three-time Olympic medallist, Humphries who switched from Canada to US in 2019, did not disappoint, as she finished the race ahead of others.France’s Alexis Punturault, and his compatriot Mathieu Faivre would be skiing down the slope as the favourites for gold in men’s giant slalom.Follow the latest update below:
go955.com

Olympics-Biathlon-Norway win brilliant relay gold after ROC collapse

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) -Norway roared back to pull off a stunning win in the men’s 4×7.5km biathlon relay at the Beijing Olympics on Tuesday following a sensational collapse on the final shoot by Eduard Latypov of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). The middle two legs of the race...
NBC Sports

ROC Wins Gold in Men's 4x10km Relay

Move over Norway, Sweden and Italy, there’s a new champion in town. The Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) claimed gold in the men’s 4x10km cross country relay in decisive fashion. This marks the first time since 1980 that the gold medal hasn’t gone to either Norway, Sweden or Italy. The 1980 victor in Lake Placid? The Soviet Union.
q957.com

Olympics-Cold snap causes problems for Olympic organisers

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Freezing temperatures have continued to cause problems for the organisers at the Beijing Olympics, with Tuesday’s biathlon 4 x 7.5 km relay brought forward by two and a half hours to avoid the evening chill. With temperatures at the biathlon, cross-country and ski jump...
q957.com

Olympics-International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (Reuters) – Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
