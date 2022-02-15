ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hall County, GA

Hall school board approves renovations at these 4 schools

The Times
 3 days ago
The Hall County school board Monday approved a total of $1.11 million for learning commons renovations at three schools — $705,000 for Chestatee Middle School, $645,000 for Chestnut Mountain Elementary and $650,000 for Lanier Elementary.

The board also approved $2.4 million for Friendship Elementary to renovate its restrooms, learning commons and intercom and fire alarm systems.

A fueling station will be built at Mount Vernon Exploratory School for propane buses in the northern part of the district, with a maximum budget of $300,000.

Superintendent Will Schofield said they have seen “absolutely incredible increases” in energy costs, including gas, propane and electricity. He said the district will spend an additional $900,000 this year on diesel fuel, and the cost of propane has doubled.

Schofield provided an update on the Meat Processing Center, for which the district has requested $5 million in state funding.

“We think all the planets are aligning,” he said. He said at a future date he will present the board with the cost of drawing up “the full architectural design.”

