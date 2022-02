California announced Monday it will end its indoor masking requirement for vaccinated people after Feb. 15, however, masks are still required for kids in school state officials said. But could the mask mandate within California schools change in the near future? The school mask mandates in other states have started to loosen. Four other states The post California to end statewide mask mandate, could there be changes to masks in schools? appeared first on KESQ.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO