Fans in Philadelphia eager to see James Harden make his debut for the 76ers will have to wait a little longer. On Monday, the Sixers announced that Harden will be sidelined through the All-Star break as he continues to nurse the left hamstring injury that he suffered as a member of the Brooklyn Nets prior to the trade deadline move that landed him in Philly. As a result, Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game, despite being selected as a reserve.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO