LA PETITE-PATRIE — After debuting a casual neighbourhood wine bar on Beaubien Street in summer 2020, the team behind Bar Mamie is now taking over an adjacent space with a hybrid wine shop and snacking spot called La Cave de Mamie. According to Tastet, the new business opened on February 2, and unlike Bar Mamie, which prioritizes affordability, is aiming for breadth in selection. Bottles can be purchased to go, along with charcuterie and cheese, or uncorked and consumed on-site at one of its reclaimed wine barrel tables, along with some tapas, including marinated mussels and chimichurri potatoes. La Cave de Mamie replaces Vietnamese counter Dat Aliis, which opened in November 2020 and closed roughly one year later.

RESTAURANTS ・ 7 HOURS AGO