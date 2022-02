Wario might be Mario’s archenemy but he’s certain to be your best fur friend! This sweet little guy came into the shelter almost a month ago with his brothers and sisters as part of a stray litter and he’s the last one left! He hasn’t gotten much attention and we need to find this feisty feline a new home! He is very social and loves to play, imagine that- named after a video game character! He’s already neutered and ready to go! Wario’s adoption fee is $25 and he comes with his vaccines, a voucher for a veterinary exam, one month of pet insurance, and a microchip! Come bust this little guy out and get him to the next level!

PUEBLO, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO