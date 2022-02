Efforts to reduce alcohol consumption do not need to cease when Dry January comes to an end. More and more consumers continue to explore non-alcoholic options (or alcohol alternatives) year round and Studio Null is the latest to introduce thoughtful products worth considering. Founded by Dorothy Munholland and Catherine Diao, Studio Null’s wines are sourced from acclaimed winemakers in Germany and Spain, then put through a leading dealcoholization process in Northern Europe that allows the liquid to retain its charm. The brand’s attention to design includes labels that use art to allude to the fact that what consumers will find in each bottle is both top-quality wine and something entirely new; that craftsmanship is at the heart of it all. Right now, Studio Null has three vine-to-glass wines on the market and more releases are in the works. To learn more about the thought, care and concern they’ve approached their brand with, we spoke to Munholland and Diao and together tasted all three of their wines.

