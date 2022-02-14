Residential Parking Permit Expiration Extension

The Watertown Senior Center is hosting a number of events this week, including:. The AARP Tax Prep Volunteers will be returning to the Senior Center starting February 8 through April 15 on Tuesdays and Fridays to prepare tax returnsfree of charge with a special focus on taxpayers who are over 50 or have low to moderate income and have no rental income. You don’t have to be an AARP member. All of AARP’s tax preparations are done by trained volunteers who must complete training and pass IRS certification annually to assist in tax preparation. This year, tax assistance will be available at the Watertown Senior Center by appointment only, and available options can change on short notice based on COVID-19 conditions. Call the Senior Center at (617) 972-6490 to schedule your appointment.

WATERTOWN, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO