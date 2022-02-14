Top Australia Tours to Take in 2022, from Aussie Experts AAT Kings

Marcus King announced on social media that due to the current COVID-19 policies in Australia and Japan, he and his band will not be making stops in either country in 2022. Currently, all travelers arriving in Japan are subject to a seven-day quarantine period, and vaccination status has no bearing on quarantine duration. Additionally, travelers are prohibited from using public transportation; domestic flights, taxis, and rail services during the duration of their quarantine period. Australia recently shared that, starting Feb. 21, 2022, all fully vaccinated visa holders can travel to Australia without a travel exemption. However, unvaccinated visa holders will still need a valid travel exemption to enter Australia. No mandatory quarantine period upon arrival is in effect. The country is also starting to open up again and will welcome many artists and travelers for festivals this year.

WORLD ・ 7 HOURS AGO