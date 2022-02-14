ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eritrean Skier Only African to Finish Men’s Olympic Slalom

By Ignatius Annor
Eritrea's Shannon Ogbnai-Abeda placed 39th in the men’s giant slalom, the only African who managed to complete his run in the event. A double blast of heavy snow and temperatures dropping to minus 22 degrees Celsius made the downhill race...

