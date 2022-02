Technology is just as important on the farm today as it is in our homes. Take milking a cow. This used to be a task done entirely by hand, making it hard for farmers to have large herds of cows. As new technology was invented, the industry slowly took to it. For example, the first milking machine was invented back in 1878, however, many farmers were still milking by hand as late as the 1940s.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO