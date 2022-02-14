Bridgerton Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything Else You Need to Know

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Sweet Magnolias, All of Us Are Dead, and Ozark. If you're in the mood to watch something new on Netflix but need some help narrowing down your options among the streaming service's myriad TV offerings, our list of the Top 10 most popular shows on Netflix is at your service. The chart for Wednesday, Feb. 9 is still topped by Sweet Magnolias, the JoAnna Garcia Swisher-led Southern drama that's designed to make you feel good. No. 2 is Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, a show that's designed to make you feel not so good, because it's scary. No. 3 is Ozark, another feel-bad hit. (The prevailing emotion with Ozark? Stress.) No. 4 is the family superhero show Raising Dion, and No. 5 is the satirical limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. They will make you feel pretty neutral.

