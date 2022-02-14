Bridgerton Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything Else You Need to Know

The aliens are taking over in this superior independent sci-fi/horror film. Quiver Distribution has announced a March 4 theatrical and VOD release date for THE CHANGED, directed by Michael Mongillo from a script he wrote with Matt Giannini. Clare Foley (SINISTER), Jason Alan Smith, Carlee Avers, genre vet Tony Todd, Doug Tompos, Olivia Freer and Kathy Searle star; the synopsis: “Something has taken possession of the hearts and minds of the populace. Kim [Foley], Mac [Smith], and Jane [Avers] try to convince themselves it’s paranoia, but before long the city is besieged by the changed. By the time they realize an alien intelligence has merged with their neighbor, Bill [Todd], a horde of changed is amassing outside their suburban home.” See our review of THE CHANGED here.
Comments / 0