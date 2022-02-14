ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Bridgerton Season 2: Trailer, Release Date, Cast and Everything Else You Need to Know

By Megan Vick
TVGuide.com
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeason 2 of Netflix's steamy period drama Bridgerton is on the way. It's been over a year since we last visited the 'ton, and now that we know the show is returning in March, we can't wait to reunite with the Bridgerton family and embark on a new quest for love....

www.tvguide.com

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Coughlan
Person
Rupert Evans
Person
Shonda Rhimes
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘Take Out with Lisa Ling’: Release date, trailer, streaming info

“Take Out With Lisa Ling” explores history through food, and it debuts on HBO Max on Thursday, Jan. 27. In “Take Out,” according to the streaming service, award-winning journalist Lisa Ling travels from the bayous of Louisiana to Orange County’s Little Saigon exploring the foods we love, all while shining a long-overdue spotlight on the contributions Asian Americans have been making to the United States.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The 16 Best Romantic Valentine's Day Movies to Watch on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon, Hulu, and HBO Max Right Now

It's Valentine's Day weekend, so if you're looking for the best romantic movies to watch right now, you've arrived at the right list. Our recommendations include classics like Casablanca, romantic comedies like 50 First Dates, and heartbreaking dramas like Portrait of a Lady on Fire. There's also Fifty Shades of Grey, which doesn't fit any of those categories, but is perfectly enjoyable nonetheless. You'll find something to fall in love with here.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Top 10 Most Popular TV Shows on Netflix Today, February 9

The most-watched shows on Netflix include Sweet Magnolias, All of Us Are Dead, and Ozark. If you're in the mood to watch something new on Netflix but need some help narrowing down your options among the streaming service's myriad TV offerings, our list of the Top 10 most popular shows on Netflix is at your service. The chart for Wednesday, Feb. 9 is still topped by Sweet Magnolias, the JoAnna Garcia Swisher-led Southern drama that's designed to make you feel good. No. 2 is Korean zombie thriller All of Us Are Dead, a show that's designed to make you feel not so good, because it's scary. No. 3 is Ozark, another feel-bad hit. (The prevailing emotion with Ozark? Stress.) No. 4 is the family superhero show Raising Dion, and No. 5 is the satirical limited series The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. They will make you feel pretty neutral.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fencing#Vanity Fair#Bridgerton Season 2#Schwarma
rue-morgue.com

Paranoia chiller “THE CHANGED,” with Tony Todd, gets a release date, trailer & poster

The aliens are taking over in this superior independent sci-fi/horror film. Quiver Distribution has announced a March 4 theatrical and VOD release date for THE CHANGED, directed by Michael Mongillo from a script he wrote with Matt Giannini. Clare Foley (SINISTER), Jason Alan Smith, Carlee Avers, genre vet Tony Todd, Doug Tompos, Olivia Freer and Kathy Searle star; the synopsis: “Something has taken possession of the hearts and minds of the populace. Kim [Foley], Mac [Smith], and Jane [Avers] try to convince themselves it’s paranoia, but before long the city is besieged by the changed. By the time they realize an alien intelligence has merged with their neighbor, Bill [Todd], a horde of changed is amassing outside their suburban home.” See our review of THE CHANGED here.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Uncharted 2 release date, plot, trailer and more

What is Uncharted 2’s release date? Based on the best-selling videogame series of the same name, Uncharted is a globetrotting adventure movie that sees Tom Holland take on the role of Nathan Drake – embarking on his first treasure hunting mission. But after multiple cliffhangers and two juicy post-credit scenes at the end of the 2022 movie, many fans are already curious about the next chapter in Sony’s cinematic adaptation.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Ali Wong's New Stand-Up Special, Kanye West Documentary

Happy Valentine's Day! Tonight we'll be staying in and watching the latest Netflix stand-up special from Ali Wong, who is probably the one comedian who has benefited the most from her association with Netflix (her debut special Baby Cobra made her a star, and then she wrote and starred in a Netflix movie, the delightful rom-com Always Be My Maybe). She's one of the funniest people alive, so Don Wong is a must-watch for people who like to laugh. You could also stream some love-themed recent releases, like Love Is Blind Season 2 on Netflix or the Jennifer Lopez rom-com Marry Me on Peacock. The buzzy Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs and the much-anticipated fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel are on tap later this week.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Magic: The Gathering Netfix Series - Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer & Everything We Know So Far

Back in June 2019, the Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo announced that they will be executive-producing a new animated adaptation based on the fantasy-themed mythology of Wizards of the Coast's popular card game, Magic: The Gathering for Netflix. According to the Russos, adapting Magic: The Gathering is a "true passion project" because they are life-long fans of the card game.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

5 shows and films to watch if you love The Gilded Age

Julian Fellowes' new period drama, The Gilded Age, has come at just the right time for TV lovers. The extravagant sets, stellar cast and colour-saturated costumes are the perfect antidote to the winter blues. But if you're struggling to wait for the weekly release of each episode and need a...
MOVIES
Kansas City Star

‘Miss Me?’ Lady Whistledown Returns in the ‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Trailer

Get ready for another promenade. Bridgerton became an instant hit after making its Netflix debut on Christmas Day — and fans aren’t the only ones who are craving more. The series follows the Bridgerton family — played by Jonathan Bailey, Phoebe Dynevor, Claudia Jessie, Luke Newton, Luke Thompson, Florence Hunt, Will Tilston and Ruth Gemmell — as they attempt to find love in Regency-era high society. In season 1, eldest sister Daphne (Dynevor) and her relationship with London’s most eligible bachelor Simon Basset (Regé-Jean Page) pulled much of the story’s focus.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: Netflix's Kanye West Documentary, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 4

It's a slow-ish week for premieres, which means anything goes in terms of what to watch. What I mean is that there has perhaps never been a better time to give yourself over to a kooky sci-fi romance like AI Love You (amazing title), which is a Thai movie about an apartment building falling in love with a human woman. We should all be so lucky! Later in the week, Netflix will release its highly anticipated Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs, which could honestly not be coming at a more interesting time. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel also finally returns for Season 4 on Friday, and The Walking Dead has its midseason premiere on Sunday. I declare that the theme of this week is, "Sure, why not?" Eat some leftover Valentine's Day chocolate and settle in.
MOVIES
CNET

Star Wars movies and TV series: The full list of release dates

Just finished The Book of Boba Fett? Need more Star Wars Disney Plus content as soon as possible? Let's take a look at the upcoming slate of Star Wars series and movies. The latest Star Wars chapter set up The Mandalorian for season 3, but before that there'll be a different Star Wars live-action show. Obi-Wan Kenobi, a limited series that sees Ewan McGregor reprise the titular role, dropped a release date on Wednesday. See the premiere on May 25. It's going to be a long three months until then.
MOVIES
Collider

'The Last Kingdom' Season 5 Trailer Reveals One Final Battle for Glory

The fifth and final season of Netflix's British historical fiction series, The Last Kingdom, has just received an official trailer. Compared to Game of Thrones as it tells the story of Uhtred, who was raised by Vikings and realizes he was born an Anglo-Saxon, the fifth season of the acclaimed series will drop on Netflix on March 9.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Netflix Series Takes Over Top 10 After Weekend Debut

Another week, another brand new original series dominating the Netflix ranks. The likes of Sweet Magnolias and All of Us Are Dead have been hanging around the top of the rotating Top 10 list on Netflix for the past week, but the arrival of another hit as seen a new series take over the highest spot on the list. Inventing Anna premiered this past Friday. Two days later, the series is the most popular title on all of Netflix.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy