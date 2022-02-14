ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Crazy obstacle courses, air bags and the wild ways Olympic snowboarders train

By Samantha Wong
kadn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out the creative ways that...

www.kadn.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Snowboarders say judging an issue at Olympic big air, too

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic judging at snowboarding events on slopestyle, in the halfpipe and now at big air has come under fire from the boarders themselves. Medalists Red Gerard of the United States and Mark McMorris of Canada say they are fed up with inconsistent and at times blatantly incorrect scoring with so much on the line. The most egregious error came at slopestyle when Canadian gold medalist Max Parrot was credited with a full grab on the first jump even though broadcast replays showed him holding his knee, not his board. Issues also arose in the halfpipe, and Gerard says judges are now blowing decisions at big air, too.
SPORTS
kadn.com

Layden: Valieva doping case depriving viewers, and her, of Olympic moment

The doping scandal surrounding Kamila Valieva is still in its infant stages. But the damage is already done. It will be an entirely different and disorienting feeling when she takes the ice for the free skate at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/layden-valieva-doping-case-depriving-viewers-and-her-olympic-moment.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags
kadn.com

Daily Olympic Briefing: All eyes on the skies on Day 12

TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Tuesday night and Wednesday morning (February 15-16) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-16-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kadn.com

Team USA showcasing diversity like never before

The voyage toward equality for all people is far from complete, but Team USA's roster for the 2022 Winter Olympics is a lot more representative of the people that call this nation home. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-showcasing-diversity-never.
SPORTS
kadn.com

Eileen Gu sails through ski halfpipe qualifying as top seed

The reigning halfpipe world champion and overall World Cup crystal globe winner already has a gold in big air and a silver in slopestyle. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/eileen-gu-sails-through-ski-halfpipe-qualifying-top-seed.
SPORTS
kadn.com

In The Village: Team USA freeskiers x3 join the podcast

Nick Goepper, Mac Forehand, and Colby Stevenson have survived their burning hot floor, stolen bicycles, and ferocious pin traders to join In The Village. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/village-team-usa-freeskiers-x3-join-podcast.
SPORTS
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Winter Olympians take crash course in physics

Sometimes Olympic dreams and physics are on an unenviable collision course.Athletes have literally crashed out of competition, ending their quests for a medal by smashing into siding, toppling over amid a crowded cross-country skiing field or simply pitching face-first into the snow. Their hopes live and die on the edge of their skate, snowboard or ski.For a public accustomed to watching Olympians flawlessly execute superhuman feats, a tussle with gravity is a reminder that even athletes in the most rarefied of circles are all too human.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing newATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competingOlympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law
ENTERTAINMENT
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy