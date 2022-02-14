Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Canada's overcame rivals the USA 3-2 to claim a fifth women's Olympic ice hockey gold and avenge their shootout defeat in Pyeongchang four years ago.
A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
Former Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva was found to have failed a drug test for banned substances in December, but a Swiss court recently ruled her eligible to compete in the Winter Olympics. “It’s completely unprecedented that there...
U.S. short track skater Kristen Santos gets one more crack at earning a medal during the 2022 Winter Olympics in the women's 1500m. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-womens-1500m-mens-relay-finals-conclude-olympic-short-track.
BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.
The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Strauss Mann (Michigan) stopped 34 shots in goal, and Nick Abruzzese (Harvard) and Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State) each scored for Team USA, but Slovakia got the lone goal of the shootout to gain a 3-2 victory Wednesday in quarterfinal play.
Here's what happened during Day 12 at the Beijing Olympic Games:. The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the...
TV and live stream schedules for the biggest events taking place Wednesday night and Thursday morning (February 16-17) at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/february-17-winter-olympics-tv-live-stream-schedule.
Norway’s Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber finally gets his shot at an Olympic medal in the large hill/10km competition after he tested positive for COVID-19 upon his arrival to the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/riiber-cleared-compete-large-hill-10km-competition-after-positive-covid-19-test.
Nick Goepper, Alex Hall and Colby Stevenson advanced to the final in slopestyle after strong first runs in the qualifying round. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/three-americans-advance-mens-freeski-slopestyle-final.
Norway’s Joergen Graabak rallied in the 10km cross-country race to win Olympic gold in the large hill/10km Nordic combined event. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/joergen-graabak-becomes-first-two-time-large-hill-10km-gold-medalist-olympic-history.
U.S. defender Savannah Harmon heads into the women’s hockey gold medal game vs. Canada on Wednesday with two goals and five assists in six games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/savannah-harmon-usa-hockey/
Results, updates, and news from Day 13 of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/daily-recap-results-2022-winter-olympics-february-17.
