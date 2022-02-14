ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Crazy obstacle courses, air bags and the wild ways Olympic snowboarders train

By Samantha Wong
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFind out the creative ways that...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Snowboarders say judging an issue at Olympic big air, too

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic judging at snowboarding events on slopestyle, in the halfpipe and now at big air has come under fire from the boarders themselves. Medalists Red Gerard of the United States and Mark McMorris of Canada say they are fed up with inconsistent and at times blatantly incorrect scoring with so much on the line. The most egregious error came at slopestyle when Canadian gold medalist Max Parrot was credited with a full grab on the first jump even though broadcast replays showed him holding his knee, not his board. Issues also arose in the halfpipe, and Gerard says judges are now blowing decisions at big air, too.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Anna Gasser defends Olympic gold in women's snowboard big air

Anna Gasser landed a cab double cork 1260 on her final run to win a second straight gold medal in women's snowboard big air. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/anna-gasser-snowboard-big-air-final-olympics-results-recap.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Led by Blunck, all four Americans advance to ski halfpipe final

Two-time defending gold medalist David Wise, 31, placed fourth with an 89.00 to make his third straight Olympic freeski halfpipe final. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/led-blunck-all-four-americans-advance-ski-halfpipe-final.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Bags
actionnewsnow.com

Eileen Gu sails through ski halfpipe qualifying as top seed

The reigning halfpipe world champion and overall World Cup crystal globe winner already has a gold in big air and a silver in slopestyle. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/eileen-gu-sails-through-ski-halfpipe-qualifying-top-seed.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
actionnewsnow.com

Twenty years after historic gold, Vonetta Flowers continues to inspire

Twenty years after becoming the first Black athlete to win gold at the Winter Olympics, American bobsledder Vonetta Flowers reflects on her legacy -- one that was critical in molding the United States' dominant bobsled team. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/twenty-years-after-historic-gold-vonetta-flowers-continues-inspire.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Savannah Harmon blazes unexpected path to Olympic debut

U.S. defender Savannah Harmon heads into the women’s hockey gold medal game vs. Canada on Wednesday with two goals and five assists in six games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/savannah-harmon-usa-hockey/
HOCKEY
The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Winter Olympians take crash course in physics

Sometimes Olympic dreams and physics are on an unenviable collision course.Athletes have literally crashed out of competition, ending their quests for a medal by smashing into siding, toppling over amid a crowded cross-country skiing field or simply pitching face-first into the snow. Their hopes live and die on the edge of their skate, snowboard or ski.For a public accustomed to watching Olympians flawlessly execute superhuman feats, a tussle with gravity is a reminder that even athletes in the most rarefied of circles are all too human.___More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Read More EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing newATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competingOlympic skater's entourage could face trouble under US law
ENTERTAINMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Team USA women's curling eliminated with loss to Japan

After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
SPORTS
Outsider.com

Winter Olympics: Athlete Collapses at Finish Line in Scary Moment

A Norwegian athlete reportedly collapsed from exhaustion seconds after she was inaccurately declared the bronze medalist in the 10km biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, China. According to the New York Post, Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold was identified as the athlete who fell from exhaustion for the Winter Olympics...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy