Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program. Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:. The U.S. men's curling team, led...
Former Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva was found to have failed a drug test for banned substances in December, but a Swiss court recently ruled her eligible to compete in the Winter Olympics. “It’s completely unprecedented that there...
Here's what happened during Day 12 at the Beijing Olympic Games:. The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympics in stunning fashion after blowing a late lead. Slovakia beat the U.S. 3-2 in a shootout Wednesday to knock the top-seeded Americans out in the...
The United States is out of the men’s hockey tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Strauss Mann (Michigan) stopped 34 shots in goal, and Nick Abruzzese (Harvard) and Sam Hentges (St. Cloud State) each scored for Team USA, but Slovakia got the lone goal of the shootout to gain a 3-2 victory Wednesday in quarterfinal play.
BEIJING, China — The women take center stage in figure skating with the singles competition. Mariah Bell, Karen Chen, and Alysa Liu will compete for the U.S. Many experts predict a Russian “quad squad” sweep, led by Kamila Valieva. The competition begins with the short program.
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Canada's overcame rivals the USA 3-2 to claim a fifth women's Olympic ice hockey gold and avenge their shootout defeat in Pyeongchang four years ago.
The Norwegian team of Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo and Erik Valnes solidified captured Olympic gold in the men's team sprint classic. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/klaebo-emerges-victorious-fifth-olympic-gold-mens-team-sprint.
Results, updates, and news from Day 13 of competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics on Thursday, February 17. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/daily-recap-results-2022-winter-olympics-february-17.
In prime time Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics, controversy on the ice amid a Russian doping scandal ruling — and the pursuit of gold for U.S. speed skaters. NBC brings us the start of women's figure skating, one of the most anticipated events of the Games. Russian Kamila Valieva skates while engulfed in controversy, while Team USA is led by California's Alysa Liu and Karen Chen and Colorado's Mariah Bell.
U.S. defender Savannah Harmon heads into the women’s hockey gold medal game vs. Canada on Wednesday with two goals and five assists in six games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/savannah-harmon-usa-hockey/
Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs. Huber has been the ultimate hype man for Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/swiss-snowboarder-nicolas-huber-olympic-fan-world-needs.
Canada is on top of the women's hockey world again after taking down the U.S. in the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/canada-takes-down-us-reclaims-olympic-hockey-gold.
The two-time world champion, fifth in Sochi and fourth in PyeongChang, won nine of this season's 10 World Cup events in the leadup to the 2022 Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/swedens-naeslund-punctuates-dominant-ski-cross-season-olympic-gold.
Team USA will take on Great Britain and Sweden will face Canada in the semifinals of the men's curling tournament at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-us-mens-curling-team-olympic-semifinals-nbc-and-peacock.
After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
