ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Contrasting career states add to men's hockey drama at Winter Olympics

By Nicholas Mendola
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo National Hockey League participation and a...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios

How Nick Baumgartner became a hero of the Beijing Winter Olympics

Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games. Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.
SPORTS
The Independent

Winter Olympics LIVE: Kamila Valieva returns in figure skating as Team GB beat Sweden in curling

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva held back tears after she returned to the Winter Olympics ice for the women’s short programme, despite a court ruling that she tested positive for a banned substance. The 15-year-old is still subject to disciplinary procedures but has been allowed to compete by a panel of three arbitrators appointed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, as Russia tries to land a clean sweep of medals in the event. If she wins the event, for which she is an overwhelming favourite, the IOC has said she will not be honoured in a medal ceremony...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics#Drama#Covid#World Juniors
12news.com

Watch: Winter Olympics top moments on Tuesday, Feb. 15

BEIJING, China — The U.S. picked up another speed skating medal on Tuesday at the Winter Olympics, while the women’s figure skating competition got underway with the short program. Check out some of the highlights from Tuesday at the 2022 Winter Olympics:. The U.S. men's curling team, led...
SPORTS
nbcboston.com

Adam Rippon Says Positive Test Should Keep Valieva Out of Olympics

Former Team USA figure skater Adam Rippon weighed in on the controversy surrounding Russian skater Kamila Valieva. Valieva was found to have failed a drug test for banned substances in December, but a Swiss court recently ruled her eligible to compete in the Winter Olympics. “It’s completely unprecedented that there...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Hockey League
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
wpsdlocal6.com

Olympics in prime time: Figure skating controversy; US speed skaters pursue gold

In prime time Tuesday night at the Winter Olympics, controversy on the ice amid a Russian doping scandal ruling — and the pursuit of gold for U.S. speed skaters. NBC brings us the start of women's figure skating, one of the most anticipated events of the Games. Russian Kamila Valieva skates while engulfed in controversy, while Team USA is led by California's Alysa Liu and Karen Chen and Colorado's Mariah Bell.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Savannah Harmon blazes unexpected path to Olympic debut

U.S. defender Savannah Harmon heads into the women’s hockey gold medal game vs. Canada on Wednesday with two goals and five assists in six games at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/savannah-harmon-usa-hockey/
HOCKEY
actionnewsnow.com

Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs

Swiss snowboarder Nicolas Huber is the Olympic fan the world needs. Huber has been the ultimate hype man for Switzerland at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/swiss-snowboarder-nicolas-huber-olympic-fan-world-needs.
SPORTS
actionnewsnow.com

Canada takes down U.S., reclaims Olympic hockey gold

Canada is on top of the women's hockey world again after taking down the U.S. in the gold medal game at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/canada-takes-down-us-reclaims-olympic-hockey-gold.
HOCKEY
actionnewsnow.com

Team USA women's curling eliminated with loss to Japan

After starting the 2022 Olympics so well, the U.S. women's curling team limped to the finish, losing five of its final six games and concluding play with a loss to Japan. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/team-usa-womens-curling-eliminated-loss-japan.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy