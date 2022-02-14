16 Officers Graduate from the First Gilbert Police Department Academy Class

Gilbert, AZ - The Gilbert Police Department welcomes 11 police officers along with five Queen Creek Police Department police officers who graduated Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from Gilbert’s first police academy at the new Public Safety Training Facility.

The 22-week academy prepared the officers on the different components of policing, including criminal justice and laws, patrol operations, firearms training, defensive tactics, behavioral health and crisis response, and cultural awareness.

The 16 officers who successfully completed the academy include:

Hector Fernandez - Queen Creek PD

Jose Garcia Renteria - Queen Creek PD

Adam Helms - Queen Creek PD

Michael Tenorio - Queen Creek PD

David Valenzuela - Queen Creek PD

Kristopher Anderson - Gilbert PD

Devin Dettmann - Gilbert PD

Connor Duffy - Gilbert PD

Sara Jones - Gilbert PD

Joseph Jordan - Gilbert PD

Emily King - Gilbert PD

Thomas Pereira - Gilbert PD

Jaden Reichhold - Gilbert PD

Jennifer Richardson - Gilbert PD

Ryan Urban - Gilbert PD

Edwin Vazquez - Gilbert PD

Congratulations, Gilbert Class 1!

The Gilbert Police Department will host its next police academy in March 2022. Visit gilbertaz.gov/joinGPD for more career information.