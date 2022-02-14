16 Officers Graduate from the First Gilbert Police Department Academy Class
Gilbert, AZ - The Gilbert Police Department welcomes 11 police officers along with five Queen Creek Police Department police officers who graduated Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, from Gilbert’s first police academy at the new Public Safety Training Facility.
The 22-week academy prepared the officers on the different components of policing, including criminal justice and laws, patrol operations, firearms training, defensive tactics, behavioral health and crisis response, and cultural awareness.
The 16 officers who successfully completed the academy include:
- Hector Fernandez - Queen Creek PD
- Jose Garcia Renteria - Queen Creek PD
- Adam Helms - Queen Creek PD
- Michael Tenorio - Queen Creek PD
- David Valenzuela - Queen Creek PD
- Kristopher Anderson - Gilbert PD
- Devin Dettmann - Gilbert PD
- Connor Duffy - Gilbert PD
- Sara Jones - Gilbert PD
- Joseph Jordan - Gilbert PD
- Emily King - Gilbert PD
- Thomas Pereira - Gilbert PD
- Jaden Reichhold - Gilbert PD
- Jennifer Richardson - Gilbert PD
- Ryan Urban - Gilbert PD
- Edwin Vazquez - Gilbert PD
Congratulations, Gilbert Class 1!
The Gilbert Police Department will host its next police academy in March 2022. Visit gilbertaz.gov/joinGPD for more career information.
