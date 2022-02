Truckers in Canada are protesting pandemic mandates that require them to be fully vaccinated to avoid quarantine when they renter the country from the U.S. Truckers are calling for the end of the vaccine, mask, and quarantine requirements. They're also calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In response, Trudeau is calling to freeze their bank accounts, but can he do that?

