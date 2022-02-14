Register for the 2022 Gilbert Citizens' Police Academy

Gilbert, AZ - The Gilbert Police Department is now accepting applications for its Spring 2022 Citizens' Police Academy (CPA) set to begin March 14, 2022.

This nine-week program is designed to give citizens a first-hand look at the issues that police officers encounter every day as well as strengthen the department's relationship between Gilbert's officers and the community they serve.

Classes take place on Monday nights from 6:00 - 8:00 PM either at the Gilbert Police Department, located at 75 East Civic Center Drive or at the new Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility located at 6860 South Power Road. A graduation will be held on the final night of the program where participants’ families can help celebrate our newest class of Gilbert’s Citizens' Police Academy.

Upon graduation, all CPA graduates are invited to join the Gilbert Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, a nonprofit organization that partners with the Gilbert Police Department for community outreach and crime prevention.

Please visit our Citizens' Police Academy Page for eligibility requirements before applying.