The Jefferson Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does recently donated $500 to Congregate Meals. Through fundraisers the DOES support the local community in many ways. Congregate Meals serves Scranton, Churdan, Grand Junction and Jefferson with delivery to homebound participants, pickup and dine in meals. They serve an average of 80 people daily Monday through Friday. The total cost of providing this meal is $8.58 a plate. For eligible diners a suggested contribution is $5. Eligible diners (anyone age 60 and over, his/her spouse and dependents with disabilities) may contribute what they feel is fair and affordable to the Senior Nutrition Program for the cost of the meal. No one is ever turned away because of an inability to pay. Diners under age 60 must pay the total cost of the meal: $8.58.

JEFFERSON, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO