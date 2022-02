A 39 year old from Marion County was killed on Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Texas. According to a post on the Plano Police Department’s Facebook page, the 39 year old identified as Marcus Gerald of Mullins was driving a 2019 Hyundai that was hit by a 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van that ran a red light. The driver of the van, 34 year old Angel Velasco of Richardson Texas was charged with intoxication manslaughter. No additional information was immediately available to authorities and the Plano Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

