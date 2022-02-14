Threat of Russian invasion grips US, European markets and Ukraine's economy

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday, part of a flurry of Western diplomacy aimed at heading off a feared Russian invasion that some warn could be just days away.Scholz plans to continue on to Moscow where he will try to persuade Russian President Vladimir Putin to back down.U.S. officials have warned that Russia could attack this week. Moscow denies it has any such plans but has massed well over 130,000 troops near Ukraine and, in the U.S. view, has built up enough firepower to launch an attack on short notice.With concerns rising that war could...

