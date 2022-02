Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Buff City Soap held a grand opening celebration for its new location Feb. 10 at 5401 FM 1626, Ste. 310, Kyle. The shop specializes in handmade, plant-based products that are cruelty free and feature approximately 30 customizable scents. The retailer also offers a variety of products from face and body items such as cleansers, body butters and body scrubs to over a dozen types of bath bombs and laundry soap in a powder form.

KYLE, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO