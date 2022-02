On Jan. 7, Bear Henry’s family and friends held a vigil in Victoria’s Beacon Hill Park, gathering there to honor and celebrate the life of their lost loved one. Henry had been missing since Nov. 27, and after searching the cold, wet woods of Vancouver Island for six weeks, they had begun to lose hope. Then on Feb. 9, 33 days after the vigil took place, Henry came out of the woods and walked into a Lake Cowichan coffee shop. Henry had lost 60 pounds, but wasn’t in dire shape.

