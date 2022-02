Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) shares climbed 3% Tuesday as the online social-gaming company continued to gain more ground ahead of its fourth-quarter results. Wall Street analysts estimate Roblox (RBLX) will report a loss of $0.07 a share on $781.7 million for the quarter that ended in December. It's been an erratic past three months for Roblox (RBLX) and its investors, as the company's shares have fallen 33% since its last quarterly report, on Nov. 8, but have also risen more than 27% since hitting an all-time low of $53.63 on Jan. 28.

STOCKS ・ 16 HOURS AGO