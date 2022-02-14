ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recap: Avis Budget Gr Q4 Earnings

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 1 day ago

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

2 Stocks I'm Watching In February - Dividend Stocks To Buy

The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly changing, the stock market is prone to large positive and negative swings. The S&P 500 continues to amaze and swing wildly. With the news about inflation and interest rate hikes constantly...
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

Advanced Micro Devices' terrific quarterly report and guidance could trigger a rally in the stock. Twilio blew past expectations and is on track to deliver another year of solid growth. Technology stocks have had a difficult time on the market so far in 2022, with the Nasdaq-100 Technology Sector index...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Zurn Water Solutions

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $42.75 versus the current price of Zurn Water Solutions at $34.59, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

Recap: Franklin Electric Q4 Earnings

Franklin Electric FELE reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know
Benzinga

Recap: ZoomInfo Technologies Q4 Earnings

ZoomInfo Technologies ZI reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know
Benzinga

Recap: Pacific Biosciences Q4 Earnings

Pacific Biosciences PACB reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know
Benzinga

Recap: EnLink Midstream Q4 Earnings

EnLink Midstream ENLC reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 05:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know
Benzinga

Earnings Preview: Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair FUN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Benzinga

Recap: Mercury General Q4 Earnings

Mercury General MCY reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For CrowdStrike Holdings

Within the last quarter, CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CrowdStrike Holdings. The company has an average price target of $256.22 with a high of $330.00 and a low of $197.00.
Benzinga

QuantumScape's Earnings: A Preview

QuantumScape QS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Ryder System's Earnings

Ryder System R is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
Benzinga

ZoomInfo And 3 Other Stocks Sold By Insiders

Crude oil futures dropped around 3.5% on Tuesday, after reaching a new 7-year high level in the previous session. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ES is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MarketWatch

Sabre shares jump 2.2% premarket after revenue beat, forecast for travel recovery in 2022

Sabre Corp. shares jumped 2.2% premarket Tuesday, after the company's better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue offset a wider-than-expected loss. The travel services company posted a net loss of $192 million, or 60 cents a share, for the quarter, narrower than the loss of $325 million, or $1.02 a share, posted in the year-earlier period. The company's adjusted per-share loss came to 47 cents, wider than the 45 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose 60% to $501 million, ahead of the FactSet consensus of $491 million. "The global travel recovery was slow at the beginning of the year, but that has significantly changed," Chief Executive Sean Menke told analysts on a conference call. "February month-to-date global GDS bookings are on pace to reach a similar level of recovery versus the same period in 2019 as November 2021, which was the best month since the onset of COVID-19. For these reasons, we believe 2022 is shaping up to be a year of recovery and progress." Shares have fallen 24% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 12%.
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil MRO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-02-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.
MarketWatch

Zoetis tops earnings estimates and offers upbeat revenue guidance, shares up 1.5% premarket

Animal health company Zoetis Inc.'s shares ZTS, +0.68% jumped 1.5% premarket Tuesday, after it beat estimates for the fourth quarter and offered upbeat revenue guidance for 2022. The company posted net income of $414 million, or 87 cents a share, for the quarter, up from $359 million, or 75 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.00, ahead of the 96 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $1.967 billion from $1.807 billion, also ahead of the $1.932 billion FactSet consensus. "We expect to continue growing revenue faster than the market in the coming year, driven by continued strength in petcare; expansion of our diagnostics portfolio internationally; and significant growth in both livestock and companion animal product sales in emerging markets, including China and Brazil," Chief Executive Kristin Peck said in a statement. Zoetis is now expecting full-year adjusted EPS of $5.09 to $5.19 and revenue to range from $8.325 billion to $8.475 billion. The FactSet consensus is for 2022 EPS of $5.21 and revenue of $8.386 billion. Shares have gained 18% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Brixmor Property Group

Within the last quarter, Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $27.43 versus the current price of Brixmor Property Group at $25.06, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
