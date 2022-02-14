The Age Of Aquarius

As we get farther into the month of February, the night sky starts to show us some cool features! Over the next few days, you will be able to see Mercury, Mars, and Venus in the pre-dawn sky. Venus will be the brightest; in fact, it's so bright that you may be able to see it after the sun comes up for the next few days! Venus will be low in the sky and shaped like a crescent because the side that is lit by the sun is mostly facing away from us.

