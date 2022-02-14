ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

The Age Of Aquarius

By Jim Lauria
wateronline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cast of Hair seemed to know the start date of the Age of Aquarius — "when the moon is in the seventh house...

www.wateronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Space.com

What is the temperature of Uranus?

The temperature of Uranus averages minus 320 degrees Fahrenheit (-195 degrees Celsius), according to NASA. Uranus holds the record for the coldest temperature ever measured in the solar system — minus 371.56 degrees F (minus 224.2 degrees C). Neptune is — on average — the coldest planet in the solar system — averaging minus 331 degrees F (minus 201 degrees C).
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

2nd Trojan Asteroid Sharing Earth's Orbit Discovered by Astronomers

An international team of astronomers has confirmed the existence of a second Trojan Asteroid classified as the 2020 XL5. Toni Santana-Ros has led the team of astronomers from University of Alicante and Institute of Cosmos Sciences of the University of Barcelona in making this discovery. Existence of the Trojan asteroid.
ASTRONOMY
Digital Trends

Second asteroid to ever share Earth’s orbit is a big one

Parts of our solar system are rich with asteroids, like the Jupiter Trojans where thousands of asteroids share the orbit of Jupiter. Asteroids cluster here due to the gravitational interactions between Jupiter and the sun, creating a stable orbit called a Lagrange point. There have also been asteroids discovered sharing the orbits of Venus, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune. But very few asteroids have been found that share the orbit of Earth — just two have been discovered to date — and astronomers have recently confirmed the existence and size of one of these rare Earth Trojans.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Age Of Aquarius#Moon#Water Carrier#The Seventh House
MindBodyGreen

6 Cosmic Collabs To Try At The 2022 Aquarius New Moon

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Ready to go on a vision quest? On Tuesday, February 1, 2022's only new moon in Aquarius activates our most idealistic, rainbow-bright notions about what could maybe, possibly be.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

Farewell, Jupiter! The gas giant will disappear from the evening sky this month

It will soon be time to bid a fond adieu to an object that has been a fixture in our evening sky since late last summer: the planet Jupiter. Jupiter is leaving our skies after many months of an impressive display. Currently it's setting just under two hours after the sun and you can still see it quite easily, albeit rather low in the west-southwest sky. It's the brightest "star" in the area.
ASTRONOMY
wdrb.com

What's Up in February

As we get farther into the month of February, the night sky starts to show us some cool features! Over the next few days, you will be able to see Mercury, Mars, and Venus in the pre-dawn sky. Venus will be the brightest; in fact, it's so bright that you may be able to see it after the sun comes up for the next few days! Venus will be low in the sky and shaped like a crescent because the side that is lit by the sun is mostly facing away from us.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Mars
NewsBreak
Science
Cleopatra Jade

The Full Moon In Leo Forecast February 16th, 2022

The Full Moon in Leo happens on February 16th, 2021; here's how to use this lunation to get in touch with your inner talents so you can shine for your uniqueness. Hey guys, we have the Full Moon at 28 degrees of Leo on February 16th, around 8:56 am PST. That would be 11:56 am EST. Check your local time to see when this lunation is occurring for you.
Space.com

How big is Jupiter?

It is the largest planet in the solar system, but just how big is Jupiter? The gas giant is approximately 318 times as massive as Earth, according to planetary scientist Alan Boss. If the mass of all of the other planets in the solar system were combined into one "super planet," Jupiter would still be two and a half times as large.
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The Full Snow Moon of February 2022 rises tonight!

The Snow Moon will reach its peak today (Feb. 16) and join a cluster of planets lighting up the morning sky. The full moon, known as the Snow Moon, will be at its brightest at 11:57 a.m. EST (1657 GMT), though it will appear nearly full both the night before and the night after. And the moon isn't the only excitement in the night sky; if you look carefully by the full moon tonight you will see the bright star Regulus in the constellation Leo, the lion.
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Something bizarre is raining down on Uranus

Scientists believe that Neptune and Uranus could both be home to a constant stream of “diamond rain”. The two planets are considered “ice giants”. They’re mostly made of water, methane, and ammonia, which accounts for the icy-like titles we’ve given them. While they might not be as talked about as some of the other giants in our solar system, ice giants are still remarkable. Unfortunately, both Uranus and Neptune are too difficult to study up close. It will probably be years before we can send a spacecraft out to study the planets specifically. Because of that, scientists have used the telescopic...
ASTRONOMY
Space.com

The moon and Jupiter pair up in the night sky tonight! Here's what to expect.

Skywatchers will be treated to a celestial duet tonight (Feb. 2) as the new moon passes near Jupiter. Jupiter will appear very close to, or in conjunction with, the crescent moon, with the moon passing just over 4 degrees to the south of the bright gas giant at 4:10 p.m. EST (2110 GMT). (Your clenched fist at arm's length is roughly 10 degrees in the sky, so look for about a half-fist between the two objects.) When observed from Earth, the moon and Jupiter are considered to be in conjunction because they share the same right ascension, according to the skywatching site In-The-Sky.org.
ASTRONOMY
Vox

What we found when we went looking for another Earth

In 1584, Italian friar Giordano Bruno argued that other stars had planets of their own and that those planets had inhabitants. He had no real proof of his claims — they just felt true. But they were heretical enough to get the attention of the Roman Catholic Church. The Inquisition arrested Bruno, put his tongue in a vice, and burned him at the stake.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

Unusual Team Finds Gigantic Planet Hidden in Plain Sight – Much Closer to Earth Than Others Like It

A UC Riverside astronomer and a group of eagle-eyed citizen scientists have discovered a giant gas planet hidden from view by typical stargazing tools. The planet, TOI-2180 b, has the same diameter as Jupiter, but is nearly three times more massive. Researchers also believe it contains 105 times the mass of Earth in elements heavier than helium and hydrogen. Nothing quite like it exists in our solar system.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy