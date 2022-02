The city of Richardson plans to issue over $47 million worth of debt in 2022, according to a Feb. 14 presentation made to council. Nearly $30 million of the debt will be used for issuing general obligation bonds, which are tax exempt, voter-approved costs, Richardson Director of Finance Keith Dagen said. These bonds include $10 million for the improvement of streets, nearly $4 million for sidewalks, $6.5 million for drainage and $1.4 million in park maintenance.

RICHARDSON, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO