Auxiliary honors Cooper for her 93rd birthday

HACKENSACK — Shirley Frederick and Nancy Albrecht, Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202, attended the 6th District American Legion Auxiliary Midwinter Conference on Jan. 29, 2022, in Sauk Centre. The Hackensack unit received a certificate for meeting 100% of its 2022 membership goal. The certificate was presented by 6th...
An Alabama civil rights icon is being celebrated with birthday cards this Black History Month. The City of Montgomery is holding a card contest to celebrate Rosa Parks’ 109th birthday. All birthday cards should include a message to Parks as if she were living today. Contest organizers said they...
ATLANTA — In honor of Ambassador Andrew Young’s 90th birthday, The Andrew J. Young Foundation is hosting a four-day celebration that begins March 9 and will conclude March 12 with a grand birthday dinner gala. Young has chosen the theme “Peace and Reconciliation” for his 90th birthday. According...
Wednesday was the monthly meeting of the Alcoa High School Alumni Organization and the room was filled, but focus was immediately turned to one senior adult sitting in the back. Nelda Sue French Kidd was asked to come forward. At the front of the room was a delectable chocolate cake...
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - When Summer Wells went missing on June 15, 2021, in Hawkins County, she was a five-year-old. Friday, Feb. 4, will mark her sixth birthday as the investigation now reaches nearly eight months. Through a family spokesperson, Don and Candus Wells said, “This is a tender...
YORK -- Over 240 guests attended the Royal Auxiliary Ball on Saturday evening hosted by the York General Auxiliary’s Gala committee to raise funds for a Zero Gravity Treadmill for the York General Therapy department. The evening was set in the Regency era and guests sported top hats and...
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Fire Department celebrated one of its former firefighter’s 93rd birthday. William “Bill” Willis joined the RFD in 1955 and was assigned to Engine Company No. 9, the first company to have Black firefighters in Virginia. “William retired in the early 1960s,...
The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary met on Jan. 25 at St Paul's Lutheran Church with 39 members and four guests in attendance. President Mary Strong welcomed those present at noon and Pastor Lauri Boysen gave the Invocation. A delicious lunch was prepared and served by members from St. Paul's...
Amid the fighting and chaos of World War II, thousands of pieces of mail sent to United States troops began to pile up. To sort through more than two years of letters that troops desperately needed to feel connected to home, an army unit called the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, also known as the “Six Triple Eight,” was formed. The pivotal group became the only all-female, all-Black unit sent overseas during the gruesome war.
LOS ANGELES -- Bernard Benedict James had news for the caller, who rang the retired aerospace engineer with birthday wishes this week. “One hundred one is a prime number, as we say in mathematics,” James said with a chuckle. A piece of chocolate cake with mounds of white frosting waited on a nearby table. He paused for a beat and continued, dead serious, “The first 100 years are the hardest.”
PFC Maddison Martin, 20, graduated from United States Marine Corps boot camp at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island on Jan. 28. PFC Martin successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training at MCRD Parris Island as one of 49 recruits in Training Platoon 4003. While in recruit training, PFC...
Mary made me chuckle when she tells of it raining and she had just washed the car. That is living in the Pacific Northwest. Sam is looking for a new car. It is cold. Mary sees a movie with her mother this week. Mary does not like eating her breakfast in a cold kitchen. Mary's dad turns 86 years old.
Are you a veteran who served between 1941-1975? If so it's time you get your application in to take an Honor Flight. Don't wait until you're unable to because of a health issue. Now is the time to fly with fellow vets to Washington, D.C., to see the memorials and spend a day with others who have served. You'll never forget the day. So now go online to Cedar Valley Honor Flights fill out the vets application and send it in. For questions call Frank at (319) 830-8807 or Whitey at (319) 215-7104. See you in May or September. God Bless and thanks for serving.
National Vietnam Veterans Day is on March 29 and we need to begin planning events and programs to honor those who served in one of the most tragic wars in America’s history. It takes a lot of planning and involvement to ensure that very special day is successful in honoring those who sacrificed so much for our country.
During World War II, as segregation in the United States continued, millions of Black Americans registered for the draft or volunteered out of a sense of patriotism for a hope at greater opportunities. TODAY’s Al Roker meets women who served in the army unit that would make history, called the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, who were selected to go overseas during the war.Feb. 3, 2022.
“It is joyous, it is grounding, it is fantastic and magical. And I just think that more people deserve to be a part of that.”. Hear from former NYBG Community Horticulturist/Urban Agriculturist Kadeesha Williams as she discusses turning her dream of honoring her heritage and family identity in urban farming into a reality by founding the Iridescent Earth Collective—a BIPOC- and Queer-centered educational farm.
A celebration was held Saturday in recognition of the 150th birthday of Paul Laurence Dunbar at Woodland Cemetery and Mausoleum. The event was part of a series of programs marking the sesquicentennial of the Dayton-born poet’s birth and was co-sponsored by the University of Dayton’s Department of Music and the National Park Service in collaboration with Woodland Cemetery.
