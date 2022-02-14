Less Refillery opens on FM 1488 in Conroe

Work on a road widening project on Birnham Woods Drive will stretch into 2023. Montgomery County on Jan. 11 awarded the bid for the Birnham Woods Drive widening project from Waterbend Cove to Rayford Road. The project will widen the road from two to four lanes. Precinct 3 officials said the contract will be for 420 days. When completed, the road will consist of two lanes plus a left-turn lane in each direction on Birnham Woods at the intersections with Waterbend Cove and Lexington Boulevard.

