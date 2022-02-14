Less Refillery opens on FM 1488 in Conroe

Dutch Bros will be opening its first Missouri City location in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain bought the last remaining pad site in Fort Bend Town Center 1, a 27-acre property owned by NewQuest Properties with 180,000 square feet, including a 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store anchor. Dutch Bros will break ground on the 1.23-acre site before mid-March, building its prototype design–an 863-square-foot kiosk with two drive-thru lanes. The coffee brand has more than 470 corporate-owned locations in 11 states.
