Conroe, TX

Less Refillery opens on FM 1488 in Conroe

By Anna Lotz
Community Impact Houston
 22 hours ago
Owner Dylan Harris celebrated the opening of Less Refillery on Feb. 12 at 3600 FM 1488, Ste. 140, Conroe. The eco-friendly shop does not offer any plastic for sale or use plastic for packaging. Household...

Jarro Cafe coming soon to Katy

Jarro Cafe is expected to open soon this year in Katy. It will be located at 1223 Grand W. Blvd., Ste. B113. The restaurant serves tacos, quesadillas and tortas. There is another location in Houston. No phone number is available as of press time. www.jarrocafe.com. Metro Reporter, South Houston. Sierra...
KATY, TX
Q & A: Meet the Republican candidates for Montgomery County judge

Three Republican candidates are running for the Montgomery County judge position in the upcoming March primaries. The winners for each party in the March primaries will be on the ballot in the November general election. Candidate responses may have been edited for length and clarity. Candidates are included below in the order names appear on the Montgomery County ballot.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Dutch Bros coming to Missouri City

Dutch Bros will be opening its first Missouri City location in the second quarter of 2022, according to a press release from NewQuest Properties. The Oregon-based drive-thru coffee chain bought the last remaining pad site in Fort Bend Town Center 1, a 27-acre property owned by NewQuest Properties with 180,000 square feet, including a 102,000-square-foot Kroger Signature store anchor. Dutch Bros will break ground on the 1.23-acre site before mid-March, building its prototype design–an 863-square-foot kiosk with two drive-thru lanes. The coffee brand has more than 470 corporate-owned locations in 11 states.
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Conroe, TX
Here are the 5 latest commercial projects filed in Sugar Land and Missouri City, including new Kelsey Seybold Medical and Diagnostic Center

Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land and Missouri City? The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. 1. Kelsey Seybold Medical and...
SUGAR LAND, TX
Kolache Shoppe coming soon to Main Street Kingwood

Jordan and Kristy Armendinger are planning to open a new Kolache Shoppe location at 4521 Kingwood Drive, Ste. 240, Kingwood, in July. This will be the third location for the Houston-based business, which features a menu of savory, sweet and breakfast-style kolaches that are baked fresh daily as well as small-batch coffee and specialty espresso-based beverages. The business will occupy a 1,260-square-foot space in the Main Street Kingwood shopping center. 832-248-2321. www.kolacheshoppe.com.
HOUSTON, TX
The Woodlands area reports first collective job losses for the region since 1974

For the first time since 1974, The Woodlands area collectively lost jobs, as announced during the 36th annual Economic Outlook Conference on Feb. 11. Gil Staley, chief executive officer of The Woodlands Area Economic Development Partnership, said there were 1,987 jobs lost compared to the 2021 report with a total of 36,673 employees, although the number of major nonretail employers remained the same at 84. Staley defined major employers as having at least 100 employees.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Johnny Tamale Cantina expanding to Sugar Land

Johnny Tamale Cantina will be expanding to Sugar Land in the spring. Johnny Tamale Cantina is a family-owned Tex-Mex cantina that has had a Pasadena location since 1998. The restaurant serves traditional Tex-Mex fare, including tacos, enchiladas, nachos and more. An address for the new location is not yet available. www.jtcantina.com.
SUGAR LAND, TX
CI TEXAS ROUNDUP: Houston Methodist to open hospital in Cypress; PGA prepares for opening of Frisco HQ and more top news

Take a look at the top five trending stories across Community Impact Newspaper’s coverage areas in Texas as of Feb. 11. Note: The following stories were published Feb. 9-10. Houston metro. Officials with Houston Methodist announced Feb. 10 the board of directors had approved plans for the system’s ninth...
CYPRESS, TX
Transportation update: Birnham Woods Drive will expand to 4 lanes

Work on a road widening project on Birnham Woods Drive will stretch into 2023. Montgomery County on Jan. 11 awarded the bid for the Birnham Woods Drive widening project from Waterbend Cove to Rayford Road. The project will widen the road from two to four lanes. Precinct 3 officials said the contract will be for 420 days. When completed, the road will consist of two lanes plus a left-turn lane in each direction on Birnham Woods at the intersections with Waterbend Cove and Lexington Boulevard.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Smallcakes Cupcakery now open on FM 2920

Smallcakes Cupcakery held a grand opening Feb. 9 at its new location at 9166 FM 2920, Ste. 325, Tomball. The bakery specializes in freshly baked cupcakes made with buttercream frosting and small-batch ice cream made daily. The company has locations across the U.S. and multiple Greater Houston-area bakeries. 346-808-7546. www.facebook.com/SmallcakesTomball.
TOMBALL, TX
Q&A: Meet the Republican candidates for Texas House District 138

Stay informed on what's happening in your own backyard and subscribe today! Enter your email below to receive regular updates from the CI Morning Impact. Three Republicans have filed to represent Texas House of Representatives District 138. The winner will be on the ballot in the November general election. The primary election will be held March 1 with early voting taking place Feb. 14-25. Candidate responses may have been edited for length and clarity.
TEXAS STATE
Houston, TX
