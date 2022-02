Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played down the injury he sustained early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 56. Burrow, who was clearly in pain emotionally after the heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Rams, simply said that his right knee is “good” despite initial concerns of a significant injury. Of course the Bengals QB was able to return to the game after briefly leaving the field, so it is safe to assume it’s not a long-term issue that fans should worry about.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO