(The Center Square) – New legislation in Phoenix would keep cities from nudging private businesses and others into a union shop before giving permission to build. Although explicitly requiring union labor is illegal in Arizona, an amendment to Senate Bill 1191 would block cities from limiting a zoning permit, zoning variance, rezoning application, general plan amendment or other permit or land use requirement to those who promise to use union labor or only use contractors paying union wages. If enacted, it also would ban public works projects from having similar requirements or disclosing union ties in a bid.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 4 DAYS AGO