Former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder, is planning on using an Ayahuasca trip to help guide him in deciding whether he will continue boxing or not. Wilder recently spoke with three-time NBA champion, Byron Scott, on his show The Byron Scott Podcast and addressed his fighting future by revealing he will use the psychedelic plant brew to influence what his next move is. The 36-year old Tuscaloosa, Alabama native is 42-2-1 overall as a pro and is coming off of an eleventh-round KO loss to Tyson Fury in their trilogy bout last October.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO