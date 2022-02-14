ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the 49ers can Learn From the Rams' Super Bowl Winning Season

The 2021 NFL season has officially come to a close. In the end, it was the Los Angeles Rams who earned the right to hoist the Lombardi trophy. From the perspective of the San Francisco 49ers, it isn't too bad to know that their season ended by a team that would...

The Los Angeles Rams are riding high as the new team to beat in the NFL after their thrilling Super Bowl 56 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rams’ lethal combination of depth and talent on both sides of the ball is what sealed the win for them. While All-Pro receiver Cooper Kupp put forth an outstanding performance with eight catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winner, to come away with Super Bowl MVP honors, the prestigious award actually should have gone to defensive standout Aaron Donald.
The Cincinnati Bengals will play the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, February 13, 2022. The Bengals franchise will be making their third appearance in the Super Bowl; in their previous two Super Bowls they faced the San Francisco 49ers. At 3-0, Cincinnati is one of two teams that have played in and never lost a Conference Championship game in the Super Bowl era. The Bengals have scored at least 18 points in each of their three postseason games this season. Per Elias, Cincinnati had scored 17 points or fewer in each of their previous seven playoff games, which was the longest streak in NFL history. The Bengals 18-point comeback over the Kansas City Chiefs tied the 2006 Indianapolis Colts for the largest comeback victory in Conference Championship game history.
Los Angeles Rams' Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford Celebrate Super Bowl Win at Disneyland

To celebrate their Super Bowl victory, a handful of Los Angeles Rams players took a trip to Disneyland. Disney Parks shared an Instagram video of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp participating in a parade down Main Street, U.S.A. alongside Mickey Mouse on Monday. The trio waved to fans and flashed wide smiles as they reveled in their 23-20 Super Bowl 56 win against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
Rams win the Super Bowl at SoFi Stadium, Aaron Donald finishes off season in fashion

Your Los Angeles Rams are now Super Bowl champions. LA beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 and have become the second team in NFL history to win in their own stadium. It took all over the Rams stars and newest additions to put together a game worthy of Hollywood, but in the end it all came together. Here is how it all went down.
Ominous signs for Super Bowl-champion Rams? That’s OK with 49ers

Shortly after the confetti stopped falling Sunday night, there were signs the Super Bowl-champion Rams could fall swiftly from their throne. Their All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald, 30, among the best players of his generation, did not refute a pregame report from NBC’s Rodney Harrison that he is pondering retirement.
Los Angeles wins Super Bowl LVI with a late touchdown

Quarterback Matthew Stafford's short pass to Cooper Kupp with less than two minutes left gave the Rams the win for good. (Inglewood, CA) — The Los Angeles Rams won’t have to travel far to enjoy a celebratory Super Bowl victory parade. The Rams rallied for a late touchdown to defeat the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, 23-20, marking the second straight year a team won the Super Bowl on its home field.
