ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 11 in AP Poll

LSUSports.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – The LSU Women’s Basketball team (21-4, 9-3 SEC) moved up in the AP Poll for the second week in a row, climbing to No. 11 on Monday, jumping three spots from last week and tying its highest ranking this season. The Tigers earned impressive...

lsusports.net

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Purdue drops two spots to no. 5 in latest A.P. Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous rankingRecord Pts Pvs Gonzaga (56) 21-2 1,496 2 Auburn (4) 23-2 1,413 1 Arizona 22-2 1,370 […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Liddell leads No. 18 Ohio State to 70-45 win over Minnesota

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — E.J. Liddell had 16 points and 10 rebounds, leading No. 18 Ohio State to a 70-45 win over Minnesota. The Buckeyes trailed 25-23 at halftime. Ohio State shot 40.7% in the first half and committed eight turnovers. Ohio State finished shooting 49.1% from the field, including 57.1% in the second half. Luke Loewe led Minnesota with 12 points and Jamison Battle added 11. Minnesota had closed within eight points with 14:25 remaining, but shot 3 of 15 the rest of the way and lost for the sixth time in seven games.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Kansas State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Florida State
State
Indiana State
State
Connecticut State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State drops to No. 18 in latest AP Poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped two spots to No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll. Ohio State is one of five Big Ten teams in the top 25, with Purdue being the highest at No. 5. The Buckeyes (15-6, 8-4 Big Ten) went...
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Tournament#Depaul#Ap Poll#Lsu#Villanova#College Football#Lsu Women#Sec#Tigers#Ole Miss#Texas A M#The Ncaa Tournament#Stanford#Southeastern#Georgia Tech
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

South Carolina remains No. 1 in AP women's poll; IU 5th

Iowa State has reached its best ranking in 20 years in The Associated Press women's basketball poll while South Carolina remained the unanimous choice at No. 1. Iowa State (21-3) moved up three spots to sixth on Monday — it’s highest mark since the 2002 season — and has a huge week ahead with games against No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma. The Cyclones, who were sixth on Jan. 7, 2002, hold a one-game lead over Oklahoma and Baylor in the Big 12 standings. Iowa State has only won the conference's regular season crown once, in 2000.
COLLEGE SPORTS
LSUSports.net

LSU Beach Volleyball Ranked No. 9 in CBVB Preseason Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 9 in the CBVB Preseason Poll which was released on Monday. It is the lowest ranking for the Tigers since week 5 of the 2018 season when the team was ranked at No. 10. Many new faces will be on display for LSU, as only two players who saw significant time in the sand, Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, are returning for the 2022 season. Other Tigers that saw limited action will also be back, including Grace Seits, Reilly Allred, Ellie Shank and Allison Coens. LSU will also have the immediate impact of four new additions in Holly Carlton, Bella Bauman, Hannah Brister and Kylie Deberg.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
Sports
Villanova University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
NCAA
KTAL

LHSAA Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets 2022

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – Louisiana high school girls basketball teams across all classifications will start their state championship runs this week. Below are their first round matchups. #32 Natchitoches Central at #1 Walker. #31 Acadiana at #2 Parkway. #28 Woodlawn (B.R.) at #5 Ruston. #26 Captain Shreve at #7...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Sacramento Bee

Iowa State Climbs to No. 6 in Women’s AP Top 25, Best Mark Since 2002

Iowa State has climbed to its best mark since 2002 in the latest women's AP top 25 poll, moving up three spots to No. 6 in the rankings released Monday. The Cyclones defeated Oklahoma State and TCU this past week, and currently lead the Big 12. They are set to play No. 14 Texas and No. 15 Oklahoma this week, with a contest against No. 7 Baylor looming on Feb. 28.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rocky Top Talk

Tennessee climbs in latest AP Poll

Tennessee moved up from 19th to 16th in this week’s AP Poll update. The Volunteers put together another 2-0 week, picking up a road win against Mississippi State and a win at home against Vanderbilt. The Volunteers are now 9-3 in SEC play, but the meat of their conference...
TENNESSEE STATE
LSUSports.net

Gymnastics Week Six Rankings

BATON ROUGE – The LSU gymnastics team (3-1, 2-1 SEC) remains at No. 5 in the nation following a team score of 197.825 at Florida, which marked the team’s highest road score and second-highest team score of the season. The Tigers own an average of 197.400 and sit...
SPORTS
LSUSports.net

Rose and Dixon-Bodie Scoop Up SEC Awards

Baton Rouge, La. – LSU triple jumper Sean Dixon-Bodie and LSU distance runner Michaela Rose were honored by the SEC office on Tuesday afternoon as they were named SEC Athletes of the Week. Dixon-Bodie was named the SEC Field Athlete of the Week, and Rose was lauded with SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Johnny Davis has message for Indiana fans after leading Wisconsin to huge road win

Johnny Davis had an exit to remember when he left the floor at Assembly Hall on Tuesday night. Davis scored 30 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and was responsible for Wisconsin’s late rally in a 74-69 road victory over Indiana. The All-American and National Player of the Year candidate scored the final 13 points for the Badgers in the comeback victory.
WISCONSIN STATE
LSUSports.net

Week One Softball National Rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. – After the opening week of the 2022 campaign, the LSU softball team is ranked No. 21 in the USA Today/NFCA DI Coaches’ Poll and No. 22 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll. The Tigers have been ranked in the national polls for 110 consecutive weeks...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy