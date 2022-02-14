LSU Women’s Basketball Climbs To No. 11 in AP Poll

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU Beach Volleyball Team was ranked No. 9 in the CBVB Preseason Poll which was released on Monday. It is the lowest ranking for the Tigers since week 5 of the 2018 season when the team was ranked at No. 10. Many new faces will be on display for LSU, as only two players who saw significant time in the sand, Kelli Greene-Agnew and Ashlyn Rasnick-Pope, are returning for the 2022 season. Other Tigers that saw limited action will also be back, including Grace Seits, Reilly Allred, Ellie Shank and Allison Coens. LSU will also have the immediate impact of four new additions in Holly Carlton, Bella Bauman, Hannah Brister and Kylie Deberg.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO